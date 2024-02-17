Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q3 FY24 results: loss at 275.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 36.99% YoY

Solara Active Pharma Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.99% & the loss came at ₹275.34cr. It is noteworthy that Solara Active Pharma Sciences had declared a profit of ₹0.45cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.51%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4139.03% q-o-q & decreased by 1571.33% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-59.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49310.31% Y-o-Y.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences has delivered -1.46% return in the last 1 week, 5.76% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.

Currently, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has a market cap of ₹1409.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹449.8 & ₹286 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 248.73 425.24 -41.51% 394.75 -36.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.64 64.12 -2.31% 58.45 +7.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.96 26.21 -0.95% 27.98 -7.22% Total Operating Expense 499.15 419.04 +19.12% 377.73 +32.14% Operating Income -250.42 6.2 -4139.03% 17.02 -1571.33% Net Income Before Taxes -275.34 -17.06 -1513.95% 0.55 -50161.82% Net Income -275.34 -17.16 -1504.55% 0.45 -61286.67% Diluted Normalized EPS -59.05 -3.32 -1679.23% 0.12 -49310.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-275.34Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹248.73Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!