Solara Active Pharma Sciences Q3 FY24 results: loss at 275.34Cr, Revenue decreased by 36.99% YoY

Solara Active Pharma Sciences declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 36.99% & the loss came at ₹275.34cr. It is noteworthy that Solara Active Pharma Sciences had declared a profit of ₹0.45cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 41.51%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.31% q-o-q & increased by 7.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4139.03% q-o-q & decreased by 1571.33% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-59.05 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 49310.31% Y-o-Y.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences has delivered -1.46% return in the last 1 week, 5.76% return in the last 6 months, and 8.46% YTD return.
Currently, Solara Active Pharma Sciences has a market cap of ₹1409.97 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹449.8 & ₹286 respectively.
As of 17 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|248.73
|425.24
|-41.51%
|394.75
|-36.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.64
|64.12
|-2.31%
|58.45
|+7.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.96
|26.21
|-0.95%
|27.98
|-7.22%
|Total Operating Expense
|499.15
|419.04
|+19.12%
|377.73
|+32.14%
|Operating Income
|-250.42
|6.2
|-4139.03%
|17.02
|-1571.33%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-275.34
|-17.06
|-1513.95%
|0.55
|-50161.82%
|Net Income
|-275.34
|-17.16
|-1504.55%
|0.45
|-61286.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-59.05
|-3.32
|-1679.23%
|0.12
|-49310.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-275.34Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹248.73Cr
