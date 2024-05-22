Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.75% YOY

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : Solid Stone Company announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a 15.39% decrease in revenue and a 14.75% decrease in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth, with revenue up by 48.19% and profit up by 37.54%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.55% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income showed a positive trend with a 21.56% increase quarter-over-quarter but a 17.68% decrease year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.52, reflecting a 14.99% decrease year-over-year.

Solid Stone Company's stock performance has been noteworthy with a 4.7% return in the last week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 27.94% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹20.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹46.88 & ₹22.2 respectively.

Solid Stone Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.28 4.91 +48.19% 8.61 -15.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 0.56 +36.55% 0.63 +20.98% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.22 +1.62% 0.22 +3.3% Total Operating Expense 6.46 4.24 +52.44% 7.61 -15.1% Operating Income 0.82 0.68 +21.56% 1 -17.68% Net Income Before Taxes 0.29 0.18 +57.6% 0.43 -32.97% Net Income 0.28 0.2 +37.54% 0.33 -14.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.52 0.38 +36.84% 0.61 -14.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.28Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7.28Cr

