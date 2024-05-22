Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.75% YOY

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.75% YOY

Livemint

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.39% YoY & profit decreased by 14.75% YoY

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : Solid Stone Company announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a 15.39% decrease in revenue and a 14.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth, with revenue up by 48.19% and profit up by 37.54%.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.55% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a positive trend with a 21.56% increase quarter-over-quarter but a 17.68% decrease year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.52, reflecting a 14.99% decrease year-over-year.

Solid Stone Company's stock performance has been noteworthy with a 4.7% return in the last week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 27.94% year-to-date return.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 20.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 46.88 & 22.2 respectively.

Solid Stone Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.284.91+48.19%8.61-15.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.760.56+36.55%0.63+20.98%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.22+1.62%0.22+3.3%
Total Operating Expense6.464.24+52.44%7.61-15.1%
Operating Income0.820.68+21.56%1-17.68%
Net Income Before Taxes0.290.18+57.6%0.43-32.97%
Net Income0.280.2+37.54%0.33-14.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.520.38+36.84%0.61-14.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.28Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.28Cr

