Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 14.75% YOY

Solid Stone Company Q4 Results Live : Solid Stone Company announced their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024, revealing a 15.39% decrease in revenue and a 14.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a significant growth, with revenue up by 48.19% and profit up by 37.54%.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 36.55% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 20.98% year-over-year.
The operating income showed a positive trend with a 21.56% increase quarter-over-quarter but a 17.68% decrease year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.52, reflecting a 14.99% decrease year-over-year.
Solid Stone Company's stock performance has been noteworthy with a 4.7% return in the last week, 37.28% return in the last 6 months, and 27.94% year-to-date return.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹20.84 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹46.88 & ₹22.2 respectively.
Solid Stone Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.28
|4.91
|+48.19%
|8.61
|-15.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.76
|0.56
|+36.55%
|0.63
|+20.98%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.22
|+1.62%
|0.22
|+3.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.46
|4.24
|+52.44%
|7.61
|-15.1%
|Operating Income
|0.82
|0.68
|+21.56%
|1
|-17.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.29
|0.18
|+57.6%
|0.43
|-32.97%
|Net Income
|0.28
|0.2
|+37.54%
|0.33
|-14.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.52
|0.38
|+36.84%
|0.61
|-14.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.28Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.28Cr
