Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.85% YoY

Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.85% YoY

Livemint

Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 72.88% YoY & Profit Increased by 21.85% YoY

Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live

Solitaire Machineools declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.88% & the profit increased by 21.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 11.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.47% q-o-q & increased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.57% q-o-q & decreased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.54% Y-o-Y.

Solitaire Machineools has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 26.43% return in last 6 months and 2.37% YTD return.

Currently, Solitaire Machineools has a market cap of 38.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 105 & 36.8 respectively.

Solitaire Machineools Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.616.69-16.19%3.24+72.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.941.05-10.47%0.87+8.32%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.16+2.82%0.14+18.6%
Total Operating Expense5.246.2-15.44%2.87+82.37%
Operating Income0.370.49-25.57%0.37-0.97%
Net Income Before Taxes0.520.53-1.58%0.42+23.51%
Net Income0.360.4-11.12%0.29+21.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.790.89-11.24%0.65+21.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.