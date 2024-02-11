Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.85% YoY

Solitaire Machineools declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.88% & the profit increased by 21.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 11.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.47% q-o-q & increased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.57% q-o-q & decreased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.54% Y-o-Y.
Solitaire Machineools has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 26.43% return in last 6 months and 2.37% YTD return.
Currently, Solitaire Machineools has a market cap of ₹38.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105 & ₹36.8 respectively.
Solitaire Machineools Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.61
|6.69
|-16.19%
|3.24
|+72.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.94
|1.05
|-10.47%
|0.87
|+8.32%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.16
|+2.82%
|0.14
|+18.6%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.24
|6.2
|-15.44%
|2.87
|+82.37%
|Operating Income
|0.37
|0.49
|-25.57%
|0.37
|-0.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.52
|0.53
|-1.58%
|0.42
|+23.51%
|Net Income
|0.36
|0.4
|-11.12%
|0.29
|+21.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.79
|0.89
|-11.24%
|0.65
|+21.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.61Cr
