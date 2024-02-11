Solitaire Machineools Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 21.85% YoY

Solitaire Machineools declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 72.88% & the profit increased by 21.85% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 16.19% and the profit decreased by 11.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.47% q-o-q & increased by 8.32% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.57% q-o-q & decreased by 0.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.79 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 21.54% Y-o-Y.

Solitaire Machineools has delivered 1.4% return in the last 1 week, 26.43% return in last 6 months and 2.37% YTD return.

Currently, Solitaire Machineools has a market cap of ₹38.7 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹105 & ₹36.8 respectively.

Solitaire Machineools Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.61 6.69 -16.19% 3.24 +72.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.94 1.05 -10.47% 0.87 +8.32% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.16 +2.82% 0.14 +18.6% Total Operating Expense 5.24 6.2 -15.44% 2.87 +82.37% Operating Income 0.37 0.49 -25.57% 0.37 -0.97% Net Income Before Taxes 0.52 0.53 -1.58% 0.42 +23.51% Net Income 0.36 0.4 -11.12% 0.29 +21.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.79 0.89 -11.24% 0.65 +21.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.61Cr

