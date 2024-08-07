SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.45% YOY

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 33.49% & the profit increased by 20.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.9% and the profit decreased by 53.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 70.95% q-o-q & increased by 34.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 53.38% Y-o-Y.

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in last 6 months and -3.81% YTD return.

Currently the SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has a market cap of ₹2133.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156 & ₹86.46 respectively.

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1012.71 2464.29 -58.9% 758.63 +33.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 10.97 37.76 -70.95% 8.18 +34.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.07 21.35 -71.58% 4.27 +42.21% Total Operating Expense 954.6 2336.19 -59.14% 714.36 +33.63% Operating Income 58.11 128.1 -54.64% 44.26 +31.28% Net Income Before Taxes 56.04 121.93 -54.04% 42.7 +31.24% Net Income 40.55 86.5 -53.12% 33.67 +20.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.07 11.21 -81.53% 4.44 -53.38%