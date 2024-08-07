SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.45% YOY

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 33.49% YoY & profit increased by 20.45% YoY

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live
SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 33.49% & the profit increased by 20.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.9% and the profit decreased by 53.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 70.95% q-o-q & increased by 34.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 53.38% Y-o-Y.

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in last 6 months and -3.81% YTD return.

Currently the SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has a market cap of 2133.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 156 & 86.46 respectively.

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1012.712464.29-58.9%758.63+33.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10.9737.76-70.95%8.18+34.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.0721.35-71.58%4.27+42.21%
Total Operating Expense954.62336.19-59.14%714.36+33.63%
Operating Income58.11128.1-54.64%44.26+31.28%
Net Income Before Taxes56.04121.93-54.04%42.7+31.24%
Net Income40.5586.5-53.12%33.67+20.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.0711.21-81.53%4.44-53.38%
FAQs
₹40.55Cr
₹1012.71Cr
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
