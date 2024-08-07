SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.45% YOY

SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Q1 Results Live : SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 33.49% & the profit increased by 20.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 58.9% and the profit decreased by 53.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 70.95% q-o-q & increased by 34.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.64% q-o-q & increased by 31.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.07 for Q1 which decreased by 53.38% Y-o-Y.
SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has delivered -2.97% return in the last 1 week, 4.82% return in last 6 months and -3.81% YTD return.
Currently the SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B has a market cap of ₹2133.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156 & ₹86.46 respectively.
SOM DISTILLERIES AND BREWERIES ORD B Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1012.71
|2464.29
|-58.9%
|758.63
|+33.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|10.97
|37.76
|-70.95%
|8.18
|+34.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.07
|21.35
|-71.58%
|4.27
|+42.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|954.6
|2336.19
|-59.14%
|714.36
|+33.63%
|Operating Income
|58.11
|128.1
|-54.64%
|44.26
|+31.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|56.04
|121.93
|-54.04%
|42.7
|+31.24%
|Net Income
|40.55
|86.5
|-53.12%
|33.67
|+20.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.07
|11.21
|-81.53%
|4.44
|-53.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹40.55Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹1012.71Cr
