Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200% YOY

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Soma Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 29.91% year-over-year. The profit also saw a significant growth of 200% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.95%, but the profit took a dip by 93.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 17.14% quarter-over-quarter and 2.5% year-over-year.

However, the operating income faced a significant decline of 106.83% quarter-over-quarter and a massive decrease of 1475% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, marking a substantial increase of 242.5% year-over-year.

Soma Textiles & Industries reported a negative return of -2.36% in the last week, but has delivered impressive returns of 41.3% in the last 6 months and 58.4% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, Soma Textiles & Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹114.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹42.2 & ₹18.2 respectively.

Soma Textiles & Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.39 1.03 +34.95% 1.07 +29.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.41 0.35 +17.14% 0.4 +2.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.1 0.08 +25% 0.08 +25% Total Operating Expense 2.65 -17.41 +115.22% 1.15 +130.43% Operating Income -1.26 18.44 -106.83% -0.08 -1475% Net Income Before Taxes 1.2 22.3 -94.62% 0.4 +200% Net Income 1.2 19.28 -93.78% 0.4 +200% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.17 0.78 -78.13% -0.12 +242.5%