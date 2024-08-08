Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200% YOY

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Soma Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 29.91% year-over-year. The profit also saw a significant growth of 200% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.95%, but the profit took a dip by 93.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 17.14% quarter-over-quarter and 2.5% year-over-year.
However, the operating income faced a significant decline of 106.83% quarter-over-quarter and a massive decrease of 1475% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.17, marking a substantial increase of 242.5% year-over-year.
Soma Textiles & Industries reported a negative return of -2.36% in the last week, but has delivered impressive returns of 41.3% in the last 6 months and 58.4% Year-to-Date (YTD).
As of now, Soma Textiles & Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹114.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹42.2 & ₹18.2 respectively.
Soma Textiles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.39
|1.03
|+34.95%
|1.07
|+29.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.41
|0.35
|+17.14%
|0.4
|+2.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.1
|0.08
|+25%
|0.08
|+25%
|Total Operating Expense
|2.65
|-17.41
|+115.22%
|1.15
|+130.43%
|Operating Income
|-1.26
|18.44
|-106.83%
|-0.08
|-1475%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.2
|22.3
|-94.62%
|0.4
|+200%
|Net Income
|1.2
|19.28
|-93.78%
|0.4
|+200%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.17
|0.78
|-78.13%
|-0.12
|+242.5%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess