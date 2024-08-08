Hello User
Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200% YOY

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 200% YOY

Livemint

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 29.91% YoY & profit increased by 200% YoY

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live

Soma Textiles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Soma Textiles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with the topline showing an impressive increase of 29.91% year-over-year. The profit also saw a significant growth of 200% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 34.95%, but the profit took a dip by 93.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses witnessed a rise of 17.14% quarter-over-quarter and 2.5% year-over-year.

However, the operating income faced a significant decline of 106.83% quarter-over-quarter and a massive decrease of 1475% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.17, marking a substantial increase of 242.5% year-over-year.

Soma Textiles & Industries reported a negative return of -2.36% in the last week, but has delivered impressive returns of 41.3% in the last 6 months and 58.4% Year-to-Date (YTD).

As of now, Soma Textiles & Industries holds a market capitalization of 114.59 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 42.2 & 18.2 respectively.

Soma Textiles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.391.03+34.95%1.07+29.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.410.35+17.14%0.4+2.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.10.08+25%0.08+25%
Total Operating Expense2.65-17.41+115.22%1.15+130.43%
Operating Income-1.2618.44-106.83%-0.08-1475%
Net Income Before Taxes1.222.3-94.62%0.4+200%
Net Income1.219.28-93.78%0.4+200%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.170.78-78.13%-0.12+242.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.39Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

