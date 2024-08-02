Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.72% YOY

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Somany Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.36% & the profit decreased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.55% and the profit decreased by 60.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.07% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 53.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.99 for Q1 which decreased by 33.27% Y-o-Y.
Somany Ceramics has delivered 1.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.38% return in last 6 months and 7.88% YTD return.
Currently the Somany Ceramics has a market cap of ₹3180.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹872.6 & ₹561.2 respectively.
As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Somany Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|578.58
|737.52
|-21.55%
|586.53
|-1.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.77
|86.71
|+0.07%
|76.02
|+14.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.17
|19.3
|-0.67%
|16.77
|+14.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|548.79
|674.08
|-18.59%
|559.32
|-1.88%
|Operating Income
|29.79
|63.44
|-53.04%
|27.21
|+9.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.38
|51.6
|-64.38%
|18.41
|-0.16%
|Net Income
|12.28
|30.81
|-60.14%
|14.57
|-15.72%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.99
|7
|-57.26%
|4.48
|-33.27%
