Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.72% YOY

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Somany Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.36% & the profit decreased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.55% and the profit decreased by 60.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.07% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.99 for Q1 which decreased by 33.27% Y-o-Y.

Somany Ceramics has delivered 1.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.38% return in last 6 months and 7.88% YTD return.

Currently the Somany Ceramics has a market cap of ₹3180.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹872.6 & ₹561.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Somany Ceramics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 578.58 737.52 -21.55% 586.53 -1.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.77 86.71 +0.07% 76.02 +14.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.17 19.3 -0.67% 16.77 +14.31% Total Operating Expense 548.79 674.08 -18.59% 559.32 -1.88% Operating Income 29.79 63.44 -53.04% 27.21 +9.48% Net Income Before Taxes 18.38 51.6 -64.38% 18.41 -0.16% Net Income 12.28 30.81 -60.14% 14.57 -15.72% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.99 7 -57.26% 4.48 -33.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.28Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹578.58Cr

