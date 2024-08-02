Hello User
Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.72% YOY

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.72% YOY

Livemint

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.36% YoY & profit decreased by 15.72% YoY

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live

Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Live : Somany Ceramics declared their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.36% & the profit decreased by 15.72% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 21.55% and the profit decreased by 60.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.07% q-o-q & increased by 14.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 53.04% q-o-q & increased by 9.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.99 for Q1 which decreased by 33.27% Y-o-Y.

Somany Ceramics has delivered 1.32% return in the last 1 week, 3.38% return in last 6 months and 7.88% YTD return.

Currently the Somany Ceramics has a market cap of 3180.45 Cr and 52wk high/low of 872.6 & 561.2 respectively.

As of 02 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &14 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 Aug, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Somany Ceramics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue578.58737.52-21.55%586.53-1.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.7786.71+0.07%76.02+14.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.1719.3-0.67%16.77+14.31%
Total Operating Expense548.79674.08-18.59%559.32-1.88%
Operating Income29.7963.44-53.04%27.21+9.48%
Net Income Before Taxes18.3851.6-64.38%18.41-0.16%
Net Income12.2830.81-60.14%14.57-15.72%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.997-57.26%4.48-33.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.28Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹578.58Cr

