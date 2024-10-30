Somany Ceramics Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.45% YoY

Somany Ceramics Q2 Results Live : Somany Ceramics declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 1.7% year-over-year, contrasting sharply with a significant decline in profit, which fell by 41.45% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Somany Ceramics experienced a robust revenue growth of 15.17%, alongside a notable profit increase of 39.74%. This suggests a temporary bounce-back after a challenging year.
However, the company faced rising costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.39% year-over-year, putting further pressure on profitability.
Operating income showed a mixed trend, up by 23.67% from the previous quarter, but down by 20.77% year-over-year, indicating ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating demand.
Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.18, reflecting a 39.33% decline year-over-year, which may concern investors looking for growth indicators.
Investors have been cautious, as Somany Ceramics delivered a -4.17% return in the last week, while showing a modest 3.54% return over the last six months. Year-to-date returns have been disappointing, at -8.92%. The current market cap for Somany Ceramics is ₹2678.56 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹872.6 and a low of ₹561.2.
Market sentiment appears to be cautiously optimistic, with 17 analysts covering the company. Out of these, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 12 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy, indicating a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy as of 30 Oct, 2024.
Somany Ceramics Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|666.33
|578.58
|+15.17%
|655.16
|+1.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|89.12
|86.77
|+2.71%
|82.22
|+8.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.16
|19.17
|-0.05%
|17.62
|+8.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|629.49
|548.79
|+14.71%
|608.66
|+3.42%
|Operating Income
|36.84
|29.79
|+23.67%
|46.5
|-20.77%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.68
|18.38
|+34.28%
|39.36
|-37.3%
|Net Income
|17.16
|12.28
|+39.74%
|29.31
|-41.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.18
|2.99
|+39.8%
|6.89
|-39.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹17.16Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹666.33Cr
