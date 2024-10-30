Somany Ceramics Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 41.45% YoY

Somany Ceramics Q2 Results Live : Somany Ceramics declared their Q2 results on 29 Oct, 2024, revealing a mixed performance for the quarter. The company's topline showed a modest increase of 1.7% year-over-year, contrasting sharply with a significant decline in profit, which fell by 41.45% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Somany Ceramics experienced a robust revenue growth of 15.17%, alongside a notable profit increase of 39.74%. This suggests a temporary bounce-back after a challenging year.

However, the company faced rising costs, as Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 2.71% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 8.39% year-over-year, putting further pressure on profitability.

Operating income showed a mixed trend, up by 23.67% from the previous quarter, but down by 20.77% year-over-year, indicating ongoing challenges in maintaining operational efficiency amidst fluctuating demand.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.18, reflecting a 39.33% decline year-over-year, which may concern investors looking for growth indicators.

Investors have been cautious, as Somany Ceramics delivered a -4.17% return in the last week, while showing a modest 3.54% return over the last six months. Year-to-date returns have been disappointing, at -8.92%. The current market cap for Somany Ceramics is ₹2678.56 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹872.6 and a low of ₹561.2.

Market sentiment appears to be cautiously optimistic, with 17 analysts covering the company. Out of these, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have issued Buy ratings, and 12 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy, indicating a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy as of 30 Oct, 2024.

Somany Ceramics Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 666.33 578.58 +15.17% 655.16 +1.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 89.12 86.77 +2.71% 82.22 +8.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.16 19.17 -0.05% 17.62 +8.74% Total Operating Expense 629.49 548.79 +14.71% 608.66 +3.42% Operating Income 36.84 29.79 +23.67% 46.5 -20.77% Net Income Before Taxes 24.68 18.38 +34.28% 39.36 -37.3% Net Income 17.16 12.28 +39.74% 29.31 -41.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.18 2.99 +39.8% 6.89 -39.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹17.16Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹666.33Cr

