Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.7% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 21.85% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 26.7% year-on-year growth in profit.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a marginal 0.8% growth in revenue, while profit saw a slight dip of 4.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.51% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 54.8% year-on-year rise.

Operating income also displayed positive growth, with a 0.83% increase quarter-on-quarter and a notable 26.89% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.42, marking a 24.34% increase year-on-year for Sona Blw Precision Forgings.

In terms of market performance, the company delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 19.22% in the last 6 months and 8.29% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of ₹40929.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹764.5 & ₹488.1 respectively, Sona Blw Precision Forgings continues to maintain a significant market presence.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 analysts advising to Hold, 7 analysts recommending to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Sona Blw Precision Forgings remains on the Buy side, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 891.18 884.12 +0.8% 731.38 +21.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.06 72.78 +4.51% 49.13 +54.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.63 59.85 +1.31% 51.06 +18.75% Total Operating Expense 702.5 696.99 +0.79% 582.69 +20.56% Operating Income 188.68 187.13 +0.83% 148.69 +26.89% Net Income Before Taxes 188.88 188.62 +0.13% 149.51 +26.33% Net Income 141.95 148.68 -4.52% 112.03 +26.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.42 2.54 -4.72% 1.95 +24.34%