Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.7% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.7% YOY

Livemint

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.85% YoY & profit increased by 26.7% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 21.85% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 26.7% year-on-year growth in profit.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a marginal 0.8% growth in revenue, while profit saw a slight dip of 4.52%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.51% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 54.8% year-on-year rise.

Operating income also displayed positive growth, with a 0.83% increase quarter-on-quarter and a notable 26.89% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 2.42, marking a 24.34% increase year-on-year for Sona Blw Precision Forgings.

In terms of market performance, the company delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 19.22% in the last 6 months and 8.29% year-to-date.

With a market capitalization of 40929.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 764.5 & 488.1 respectively, Sona Blw Precision Forgings continues to maintain a significant market presence.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 analysts advising to Hold, 7 analysts recommending to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Sona Blw Precision Forgings remains on the Buy side, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue891.18884.12+0.8%731.38+21.85%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total76.0672.78+4.51%49.13+54.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.6359.85+1.31%51.06+18.75%
Total Operating Expense702.5696.99+0.79%582.69+20.56%
Operating Income188.68187.13+0.83%148.69+26.89%
Net Income Before Taxes188.88188.62+0.13%149.51+26.33%
Net Income141.95148.68-4.52%112.03+26.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.422.54-4.72%1.95+24.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹141.95Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹891.18Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.