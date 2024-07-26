Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.7% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.85% YoY & profit increased by 26.7% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q1 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company reported a 21.85% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 26.7% year-on-year growth in profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, there was a marginal 0.8% growth in revenue, while profit saw a slight dip of 4.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 4.51% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 54.8% year-on-year rise.

Operating income also displayed positive growth, with a 0.83% increase quarter-on-quarter and a notable 26.89% rise year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹2.42, marking a 24.34% increase year-on-year for Sona Blw Precision Forgings.

In terms of market performance, the company delivered a -1.91% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 19.22% in the last 6 months and 8.29% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹40929.92 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹764.5 & ₹488.1 respectively, Sona Blw Precision Forgings continues to maintain a significant market presence.

Analysts covering the company have mixed ratings, with 2 analysts suggesting to Sell, 2 analysts advising to Hold, 7 analysts recommending to Buy, and 6 analysts advocating for a Strong Buy.

As of 26 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Sona Blw Precision Forgings remains on the Buy side, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 891.18 884.12 +0.8% 731.38 +21.85% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 76.06 72.78 +4.51% 49.13 +54.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.63 59.85 +1.31% 51.06 +18.75% Total Operating Expense 702.5 696.99 +0.79% 582.69 +20.56% Operating Income 188.68 187.13 +0.83% 148.69 +26.89% Net Income Before Taxes 188.88 188.62 +0.13% 149.51 +26.33% Net Income 141.95 148.68 -4.52% 112.03 +26.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.42 2.54 -4.72% 1.95 +24.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹141.95Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹891.18Cr

