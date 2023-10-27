Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.83% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 20.61% & the profit increased by 33.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 10.55%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 35.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 38.33% Y-o-Y.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -8.35% return in the last 1 week, 10.28% return in the last 6 months and 22.23% YTD return.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of ₹30017.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹625.95 & ₹398.05 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 787.47 731.38 +7.67% 652.91 +20.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 55.03 49.13 +12.01% 44.15 +24.64% Depreciation/ Amortization 53.41 51.06 +4.62% 42.92 +24.45% Total Operating Expense 626.76 582.69 +7.56% 534.59 +17.24% Operating Income 160.7 148.69 +8.08% 118.31 +35.83% Net Income Before Taxes 164.14 149.51 +9.79% 121.31 +35.3% Net Income 123.85 112.03 +10.55% 92.55 +33.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.19 1.95 +12.3% 1.58 +38.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹123.85Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹787.47Cr

