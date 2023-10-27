Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.83% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.83% YOY

Livemint

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 20.61% YoY & profit increased by 33.83% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 Results

Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 20.61% & the profit increased by 33.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 10.55%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 35.83% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 38.33% Y-o-Y.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -8.35% return in the last 1 week, 10.28% return in the last 6 months and 22.23% YTD return.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of 30017.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of 625.95 & 398.05 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue787.47731.38+7.67%652.91+20.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total55.0349.13+12.01%44.15+24.64%
Depreciation/ Amortization53.4151.06+4.62%42.92+24.45%
Total Operating Expense626.76582.69+7.56%534.59+17.24%
Operating Income160.7148.69+8.08%118.31+35.83%
Net Income Before Taxes164.14149.51+9.79%121.31+35.3%
Net Income123.85112.03+10.55%92.55+33.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.191.95+12.3%1.58+38.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹123.85Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹787.47Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:54 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.