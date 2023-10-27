Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 33.83% YOY
Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 20.61% & the profit increased by 33.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 7.67% and the profit increased by 10.55%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 12.01% q-o-q & increased by 24.64% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 8.08% q-o-q & increased by 35.83% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.19 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 38.33% Y-o-Y.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -8.35% return in the last 1 week, 10.28% return in the last 6 months and 22.23% YTD return.
Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of ₹30017.18 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹625.95 & ₹398.05 respectively.
As of 27 Oct, 2023, out of 15 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|787.47
|731.38
|+7.67%
|652.91
|+20.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|55.03
|49.13
|+12.01%
|44.15
|+24.64%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|53.41
|51.06
|+4.62%
|42.92
|+24.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|626.76
|582.69
|+7.56%
|534.59
|+17.24%
|Operating Income
|160.7
|148.69
|+8.08%
|118.31
|+35.83%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|164.14
|149.51
|+9.79%
|121.31
|+35.3%
|Net Income
|123.85
|112.03
|+10.55%
|92.55
|+33.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.19
|1.95
|+12.3%
|1.58
|+38.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹123.85Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹787.47Cr
