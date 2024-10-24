Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.23% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.23% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.11% YoY & profit increased by 16.23% YoY.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a robust performance with topline growth of 17.11% year-over-year and a profit increase of 16.23%. This marks a significant milestone in the company's financial trajectory.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 3.48%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 1.4%. However, the overall financial health appears strong as the company continues to navigate the market.

Despite this success, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.86% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 43.54% year-over-year. This increase may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a decline of 5.44% quarter-over-quarter, although it increased by 11.02% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 2.56, reflecting an increase of 17.07% on a year-over-year basis.

Over the past week, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -2.78%. The stock has also underperformed with a -3.4% return in the last six months and a negligible -0.06% year-to-date return, raising questions about its market performance.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 40,015.04 crore, with a 52-week high of 768.65 and a low of 488.1. These metrics indicate the stock’s volatility and potential investment risks.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering Sona Blw Precision Forgings, 1 has given a Sell rating, 3 have issued a Hold rating, 6 have provided a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue922.19891.18+3.48%787.47+17.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7976.06+3.86%55.03+43.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization62.5960.63+3.24%53.41+17.18%
Total Operating Expense743.78702.5+5.88%626.76+18.67%
Operating Income178.41188.68-5.44%160.7+11.02%
Net Income Before Taxes191.78188.88+1.54%164.14+16.84%
Net Income143.94141.95+1.4%123.85+16.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.562.42+5.73%2.19+17.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹143.94Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹922.19Cr

