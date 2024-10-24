Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.23% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a robust performance with topline growth of 17.11% year-over-year and a profit increase of 16.23%. This marks a significant milestone in the company's financial trajectory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 3.48%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 1.4%. However, the overall financial health appears strong as the company continues to navigate the market.

Despite this success, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.86% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 43.54% year-over-year. This increase may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management strategies.

Operating income saw a decline of 5.44% quarter-over-quarter, although it increased by 11.02% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.56, reflecting an increase of 17.07% on a year-over-year basis.

Over the past week, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -2.78%. The stock has also underperformed with a -3.4% return in the last six months and a negligible -0.06% year-to-date return, raising questions about its market performance.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹40,015.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹768.65 and a low of ₹488.1. These metrics indicate the stock's volatility and potential investment risks.

As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering Sona Blw Precision Forgings, 1 has given a Sell rating, 3 have issued a Hold rating, 6 have provided a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 922.19 891.18 +3.48% 787.47 +17.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 79 76.06 +3.86% 55.03 +43.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 62.59 60.63 +3.24% 53.41 +17.18% Total Operating Expense 743.78 702.5 +5.88% 626.76 +18.67% Operating Income 178.41 188.68 -5.44% 160.7 +11.02% Net Income Before Taxes 191.78 188.88 +1.54% 164.14 +16.84% Net Income 143.94 141.95 +1.4% 123.85 +16.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.56 2.42 +5.73% 2.19 +17.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹143.94Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹922.19Cr

