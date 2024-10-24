Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 16.23% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q2 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q2 results on 23 Oct, 2024, revealing a robust performance with topline growth of 17.11% year-over-year and a profit increase of 16.23%. This marks a significant milestone in the company's financial trajectory.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue showed a growth of 3.48%, while profit experienced a modest increase of 1.4%. However, the overall financial health appears strong as the company continues to navigate the market.
Despite this success, selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 3.86% quarter-over-quarter and an alarming 43.54% year-over-year. This increase may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management strategies.
Operating income saw a decline of 5.44% quarter-over-quarter, although it increased by 11.02% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹2.56, reflecting an increase of 17.07% on a year-over-year basis.
Over the past week, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -2.78%. The stock has also underperformed with a -3.4% return in the last six months and a negligible -0.06% year-to-date return, raising questions about its market performance.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹40,015.04 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹768.65 and a low of ₹488.1. These metrics indicate the stock’s volatility and potential investment risks.
As of 24 Oct, 2024, out of 17 analysts covering Sona Blw Precision Forgings, 1 has given a Sell rating, 3 have issued a Hold rating, 6 have provided a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have recommended a Strong Buy. The overall consensus recommendation is to Buy, indicating optimism among analysts regarding the company's future prospects.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|922.19
|891.18
|+3.48%
|787.47
|+17.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|79
|76.06
|+3.86%
|55.03
|+43.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|62.59
|60.63
|+3.24%
|53.41
|+17.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|743.78
|702.5
|+5.88%
|626.76
|+18.67%
|Operating Income
|178.41
|188.68
|-5.44%
|160.7
|+11.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|191.78
|188.88
|+1.54%
|164.14
|+16.84%
|Net Income
|143.94
|141.95
|+1.4%
|123.85
|+16.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.56
|2.42
|+5.73%
|2.19
|+17.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹143.94Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹922.19Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar