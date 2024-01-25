Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.91% YoY
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.78% YoY & profit increased by 23.91% YoY
Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% and the profit increased by 23.91% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% while the profit increased by 7.16%.
