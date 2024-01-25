Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.91% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% and the profit increased by 23.91% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% while the profit increased by 7.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.99% q-o-q and increased by 53.27% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs for the company.

The operating income was up by 9.9% q-o-q and increased by 36.41% YoY. This shows improved operational performance.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.26, which increased by 23.66% YoY. This indicates higher earnings per share for the company.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.48% return in the last 6 months, and -10.02% YTD return. This suggests a decline in the company's stock performance.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of ₹34010.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹669.95 and ₹401.1 respectively. This indicates the company's market value and its stock price range.

Out of 15 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jan, 2024, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a mixed opinion from analysts.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's stock.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.53. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 781.79 787.47 -0.72% 675.26 +15.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 73.19 55.03 +32.99% 47.75 +53.27% Depreciation/ Amortization 55.91 53.41 +4.67% 46.98 +19.01% Total Operating Expense 605.18 626.76 -3.44% 545.79 +10.88% Operating Income 176.61 160.7 +9.9% 129.48 +36.41% Net Income Before Taxes 169.04 164.14 +2.98% 137.34 +23.08% Net Income 132.71 123.85 +7.16% 107.1 +23.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.26 2.19 +3.54% 1.83 +23.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹132.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹781.79Cr

