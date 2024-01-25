Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.91% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.91% YoY

Livemint

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 15.78% YoY & profit increased by 23.91% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% and the profit increased by 23.91% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% while the profit increased by 7.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.99% q-o-q and increased by 53.27% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs for the company.

The operating income was up by 9.9% q-o-q and increased by 36.41% YoY. This shows improved operational performance.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is 2.26, which increased by 23.66% YoY. This indicates higher earnings per share for the company.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.48% return in the last 6 months, and -10.02% YTD return. This suggests a decline in the company's stock performance.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of 34010.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 669.95 and 401.1 respectively. This indicates the company's market value and its stock price range.

Out of 15 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jan, 2024, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a mixed opinion from analysts.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's stock.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 1.53. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue781.79787.47-0.72%675.26+15.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total73.1955.03+32.99%47.75+53.27%
Depreciation/ Amortization55.9153.41+4.67%46.98+19.01%
Total Operating Expense605.18626.76-3.44%545.79+10.88%
Operating Income176.61160.7+9.9%129.48+36.41%
Net Income Before Taxes169.04164.14+2.98%137.34+23.08%
Net Income132.71123.85+7.16%107.1+23.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.262.19+3.54%1.83+23.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹132.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹781.79Cr

