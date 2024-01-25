Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 23.91% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 23 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.78% and the profit increased by 23.91% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.72% while the profit increased by 7.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 32.99% q-o-q and increased by 53.27% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs for the company.
The operating income was up by 9.9% q-o-q and increased by 36.41% YoY. This shows improved operational performance.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹2.26, which increased by 23.66% YoY. This indicates higher earnings per share for the company.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered -1.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.48% return in the last 6 months, and -10.02% YTD return. This suggests a decline in the company's stock performance.
Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market cap of ₹34010.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹669.95 and ₹401.1 respectively. This indicates the company's market value and its stock price range.
Out of 15 analysts covering the company as of 25 Jan, 2024, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 4 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. This suggests a mixed opinion from analysts.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Buy. This indicates a positive outlook for the company's stock.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹1.53. The record date for the dividend is 05 Feb, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 05 Feb, 2024.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|781.79
|787.47
|-0.72%
|675.26
|+15.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|73.19
|55.03
|+32.99%
|47.75
|+53.27%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|55.91
|53.41
|+4.67%
|46.98
|+19.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|605.18
|626.76
|-3.44%
|545.79
|+10.88%
|Operating Income
|176.61
|160.7
|+9.9%
|129.48
|+36.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|169.04
|164.14
|+2.98%
|137.34
|+23.08%
|Net Income
|132.71
|123.85
|+7.16%
|107.1
|+23.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.26
|2.19
|+3.54%
|1.83
|+23.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹132.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹781.79Cr
