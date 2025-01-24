Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 11.01% year-on-year, with profit rising by 13.93%, amounting to ₹151.19 crore and revenue at ₹867.91 crore.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue decline of 5.89%, although profit showed a marginal increase of 5.03%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.18% year-on-year.
The operating income faced challenges, down by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 8.2% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.5, reflecting an increase of 10.62% year-on-year.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -6.88% in the last week, -22.25% in the last six months, and -8.78% year-to-date.
Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market capitalization of ₹33,719.34 crore with a 52-week high of ₹768.65 and a low of ₹528.65.
As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 16 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Hold rating, 7 have a Buy rating, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|867.91
|922.19
|-5.89%
|781.8
|+11.01%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|81.37
|79
|+3%
|73.19
|+11.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|66.55
|62.59
|+6.33%
|55.91
|+19.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|705.79
|743.78
|-5.11%
|605.18
|+16.62%
|Operating Income
|162.12
|178.41
|-9.13%
|176.61
|-8.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|203
|191.78
|+5.85%
|169.04
|+20.09%
|Net Income
|151.19
|143.95
|+5.03%
|132.71
|+13.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.5
|2.56
|-2.34%
|2.26
|+10.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
