Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 11.01% year-on-year, with profit rising by 13.93%, amounting to ₹151.19 crore and revenue at ₹867.91 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue decline of 5.89%, although profit showed a marginal increase of 5.03%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.18% year-on-year.

The operating income faced challenges, down by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 8.2% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹2.5, reflecting an increase of 10.62% year-on-year.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -6.88% in the last week, -22.25% in the last six months, and -8.78% year-to-date.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market capitalization of ₹33,719.34 crore with a 52-week high of ₹768.65 and a low of ₹528.65.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 16 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Hold rating, 7 have a Buy rating, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 867.91 922.19 -5.89% 781.8 +11.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 81.37 79 +3% 73.19 +11.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 66.55 62.59 +6.33% 55.91 +19.03% Total Operating Expense 705.79 743.78 -5.11% 605.18 +16.62% Operating Income 162.12 178.41 -9.13% 176.61 -8.2% Net Income Before Taxes 203 191.78 +5.85% 169.04 +20.09% Net Income 151.19 143.95 +5.03% 132.71 +13.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.5 2.56 -2.34% 2.26 +10.62%