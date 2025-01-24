Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 13.93% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 11.01% YoY & profit increased by 13.93% YoY, profit at 151.19 crore and revenue at 867.91 crore.

Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results 2025:Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q3 results on 23 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The topline increased by 11.01% year-on-year, with profit rising by 13.93%, amounting to 151.19 crore and revenue at 867.91 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a revenue decline of 5.89%, although profit showed a marginal increase of 5.03%. The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 11.18% year-on-year.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q3 Results

The operating income faced challenges, down by 9.13% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 8.2% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 2.5, reflecting an increase of 10.62% year-on-year.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings has delivered a return of -6.88% in the last week, -22.25% in the last six months, and -8.78% year-to-date.

Currently, Sona Blw Precision Forgings has a market capitalization of 33,719.34 crore with a 52-week high of 768.65 and a low of 528.65.

As of 24 Jan, 2025, among the 16 analysts covering the company, 2 have issued a Hold rating, 7 have a Buy rating, and 7 have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation was to Strong Buy.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue867.91922.19-5.89%781.8+11.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total81.3779+3%73.19+11.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization66.5562.59+6.33%55.91+19.03%
Total Operating Expense705.79743.78-5.11%605.18+16.62%
Operating Income162.12178.41-9.13%176.61-8.2%
Net Income Before Taxes203191.78+5.85%169.04+20.09%
Net Income151.19143.95+5.03%132.71+13.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.52.56-2.34%2.26+10.62%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹151.19Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹867.91Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
