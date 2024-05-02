Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.09% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.06% & the profit increased by 24.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.09% and the profit increased by 12.03%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 59.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 25.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q4 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 884.12 781.79 +13.09% 742.59 +19.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.78 73.19 -0.56% 45.55 +59.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 59.85 55.91 +7.04% 48.1 +24.43% Total Operating Expense 696.99 605.18 +15.17% 594.05 +17.33% Operating Income 187.13 176.61 +5.96% 148.53 +25.99% Net Income Before Taxes 188.62 169.04 +11.59% 149.81 +25.9% Net Income 148.68 132.71 +12.03% 119.81 +24.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.54 2.26 +12.24% 2.09 +21.53%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹148.68Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹884.12Cr

