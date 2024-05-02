Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.09% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.09% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.06% YoY & profit increased by 24.09% YoY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.06% & the profit increased by 24.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.09% and the profit increased by 12.03%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 59.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 25.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.54 for Q4 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.

As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue884.12781.79+13.09%742.59+19.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.7873.19-0.56%45.55+59.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization59.8555.91+7.04%48.1+24.43%
Total Operating Expense696.99605.18+15.17%594.05+17.33%
Operating Income187.13176.61+5.96%148.53+25.99%
Net Income Before Taxes188.62169.04+11.59%149.81+25.9%
Net Income148.68132.71+12.03%119.81+24.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.542.26+12.24%2.09+21.53%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹148.68Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹884.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

