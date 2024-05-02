Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 24.09% YOY

Sona Blw Precision Forgings Q4 Results Live : Sona Blw Precision Forgings declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 19.06% & the profit increased by 24.09% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 13.09% and the profit increased by 12.03%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.56% q-o-q & increased by 59.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 25.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.54 for Q4 which increased by 21.53% Y-o-Y.
As of 02 May, 2024 out of 17 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating &8 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 02 May, 2024 was to Buy.
Sona Blw Precision Forgings Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|884.12
|781.79
|+13.09%
|742.59
|+19.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.78
|73.19
|-0.56%
|45.55
|+59.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|59.85
|55.91
|+7.04%
|48.1
|+24.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|696.99
|605.18
|+15.17%
|594.05
|+17.33%
|Operating Income
|187.13
|176.61
|+5.96%
|148.53
|+25.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|188.62
|169.04
|+11.59%
|149.81
|+25.9%
|Net Income
|148.68
|132.71
|+12.03%
|119.81
|+24.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.54
|2.26
|+12.24%
|2.09
|+21.53%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹148.68Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹884.12Cr
