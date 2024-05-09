Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3% YOY

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : Sonata Software declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.53% & the profit decreased by 3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.1% while the profit increased significantly by 339.08%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.86% q-o-q but marked an increase of 28.96% Y-o-Y.
The operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 16585.07% q-o-q but faced a decrease of 16.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 is reported as ₹3.97, which reflects a decrease of 3.17% Y-o-Y.
Sonata Software experienced a -8.07% return in the last 1 week, 1.22% return in the last 6 months, and -14.08% YTD return.
Currently, Sonata Software holds a market cap of ₹17713.4 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹870 & ₹401.48 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
Sonata Software Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2191.61
|2493.35
|-12.1%
|1913.5
|+14.53%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|331.16
|337.44
|-1.86%
|256.79
|+28.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|33.67
|33.72
|-0.15%
|18.92
|+77.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|2081.16
|2494.02
|-16.55%
|1780.82
|+16.87%
|Operating Income
|110.45
|-0.67
|+16585.07%
|132.68
|-16.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|143.58
|-3.1
|+4731.61%
|150.48
|-4.59%
|Net Income
|110.36
|-46.16
|+339.08%
|113.77
|-3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.97
|-1.66
|+339.16%
|4.1
|-3.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹110.36Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2191.61Cr
