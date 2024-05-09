Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3% YOY

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3% YOY

Livemint

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.53% YoY & profit decreased by 3% YoY

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : Sonata Software declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.53% & the profit decreased by 3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.1% while the profit increased significantly by 339.08%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.86% q-o-q but marked an increase of 28.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 16585.07% q-o-q but faced a decrease of 16.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 is reported as 3.97, which reflects a decrease of 3.17% Y-o-Y.

Sonata Software experienced a -8.07% return in the last 1 week, 1.22% return in the last 6 months, and -14.08% YTD return.

Currently, Sonata Software holds a market cap of 17713.4 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 870 & 401.48 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Sonata Software Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2191.612493.35-12.1%1913.5+14.53%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total331.16337.44-1.86%256.79+28.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization33.6733.72-0.15%18.92+77.96%
Total Operating Expense2081.162494.02-16.55%1780.82+16.87%
Operating Income110.45-0.67+16585.07%132.68-16.75%
Net Income Before Taxes143.58-3.1+4731.61%150.48-4.59%
Net Income110.36-46.16+339.08%113.77-3%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.97-1.66+339.16%4.1-3.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹110.36Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2191.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.