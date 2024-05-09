Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 3% YOY

Sonata Software Q4 Results Live : Sonata Software declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.53% & the profit decreased by 3% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 12.1% while the profit increased significantly by 339.08%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 1.86% q-o-q but marked an increase of 28.96% Y-o-Y.

The operating income witnessed a substantial increase of 16585.07% q-o-q but faced a decrease of 16.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 is reported as ₹3.97, which reflects a decrease of 3.17% Y-o-Y.

Sonata Software experienced a -8.07% return in the last 1 week, 1.22% return in the last 6 months, and -14.08% YTD return.

Currently, Sonata Software holds a market cap of ₹17713.4 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹870 & ₹401.48 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating, 3 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Sonata Software Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2191.61 2493.35 -12.1% 1913.5 +14.53% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 331.16 337.44 -1.86% 256.79 +28.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 33.67 33.72 -0.15% 18.92 +77.96% Total Operating Expense 2081.16 2494.02 -16.55% 1780.82 +16.87% Operating Income 110.45 -0.67 +16585.07% 132.68 -16.75% Net Income Before Taxes 143.58 -3.1 +4731.61% 150.48 -4.59% Net Income 110.36 -46.16 +339.08% 113.77 -3% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.97 -1.66 +339.16% 4.1 -3.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹110.36Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2191.61Cr

