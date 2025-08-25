South African Airports Company Plans to Raise $569 Million in Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s state-owned airports operator intends to raise about half of the 21.7 billion rand ($1.2 billion) it plans to spend on an infrastructure program in the next 12 months, its chief finance officer said.

The Airports Co. South Africa SOC Ltd. will pursue long-term infrastructure debt instruments and loans with favorable terms, Luzuko ​Mbotya said in an interview Monday.

The company’s improved financial position has put it on favorable terms with banks and other foreign institutions, who are keen to lend it capital, he said. Acsa’s profit more than doubled to 1.1 billion rand in the year through March 2025.

“We’ve seen quite a huge appetite towards Acsa,” ​Mbotya said. “We really are better poised now to go to the market and fetch the correct price, the most competitive financial instruments, for the 10 billion — which is half of the capex.”

The airports company, which sits on a cash pile of 5.9 billion rand, is seeking to refurbish its network of airports through 2032. It plans to fund the other half of the project through capital reserves generated from operations, Mbotya said.

As part of the project, Acsa has completed preparatory work for the construction of a new cargo terminal at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, which it plans to complete in 2028-29 and expects to spend 5.7 billion rand.

“We have now started and approved the enablement works,” Acsa Chief Executive Officer Mpumi Mpofu said at the company’s earnings presentation.

For the new financial year, the company has allocated 2.3 billion rand toward refurbishment and rehabilitation projects, compared with 727 million rand in the prior period.

Acsa is focusing on modernizing its core airport infrastructure as service breakdowns and operational inefficiencies have hindered the company.

Other key capital projects include an extension to the domestic departure lounge at Cape Town International Airport, improvement of its main runway and renewing the gates and domestic arrivals terminal.

