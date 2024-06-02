Hello User
South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 73.52% YOY

South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.27% YoY & loss decreased by 73.52% YoY

South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live

South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : South India Paper Mills announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue grew by an impressive 31.27% year-over-year, indicating robust top-line growth.

The highlight of the quarter was the significant decrease in loss by 73.52% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates effective cost management and operational efficiency by South India Paper Mills.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company also saw a notable increase in revenue by 26.07% and a decrease in loss by 14.36%. These sequential improvements indicate a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

Despite a slight rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.97% year-over-year, South India Paper Mills managed to achieve a remarkable increase in operating income.

The operating income surged by 163.47% sequentially and 107.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.

South India Paper Mills reported an EPS of -1.39 for Q4, marking a substantial 79.44% increase year-over-year. This is a positive indicator of the company's earnings growth and profitability.

Furthermore, the market performance of South India Paper Mills has been mixed, with a 6.99% return in the last 1 week, but negative returns of -13.74% in the last 6 months and -15.73% year-to-date. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock performance.

As of now, South India Paper Mills commands a market capitalization of 150.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 124.95 and 68.6 respectively. The company's financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future amidst market challenges.

South India Paper Mills Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.6671.91+26.07%69.06+31.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.997.56+5.71%7.84+1.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.464.4+1.46%4.39+1.64%
Total Operating Expense89.8471.6+25.47%80.67+11.37%
Operating Income0.820.31+163.47%-11.61+107.07%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.57-4.26+16.04%-15.68+77.21%
Net Income-2.73-3.19+14.36%-10.3+73.52%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.39-1.65+15.73%-6.78+79.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.73Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.66Cr

