South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 73.52% YOY

South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : South India Paper Mills announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue grew by an impressive 31.27% year-over-year, indicating robust top-line growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The highlight of the quarter was the significant decrease in loss by 73.52% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates effective cost management and operational efficiency by South India Paper Mills.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company also saw a notable increase in revenue by 26.07% and a decrease in loss by 14.36%. These sequential improvements indicate a positive trend in the company's financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a slight rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.97% year-over-year, South India Paper Mills managed to achieve a remarkable increase in operating income.

The operating income surged by 163.47% sequentially and 107.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.

South India Paper Mills reported an EPS of ₹-1.39 for Q4, marking a substantial 79.44% increase year-over-year. This is a positive indicator of the company's earnings growth and profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the market performance of South India Paper Mills has been mixed, with a 6.99% return in the last 1 week, but negative returns of -13.74% in the last 6 months and -15.73% year-to-date. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock performance.

As of now, South India Paper Mills commands a market capitalization of ₹150.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹124.95 and ₹68.6 respectively. The company's financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future amidst market challenges.

South India Paper Mills Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.66 71.91 +26.07% 69.06 +31.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.99 7.56 +5.71% 7.84 +1.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.46 4.4 +1.46% 4.39 +1.64% Total Operating Expense 89.84 71.6 +25.47% 80.67 +11.37% Operating Income 0.82 0.31 +163.47% -11.61 +107.07% Net Income Before Taxes -3.57 -4.26 +16.04% -15.68 +77.21% Net Income -2.73 -3.19 +14.36% -10.3 +73.52% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.39 -1.65 +15.73% -6.78 +79.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.73Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹90.66Cr

