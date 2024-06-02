South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 73.52% YOY

South India Paper Mills Q4 Results Live : South India Paper Mills announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, showcasing a strong performance. The company's revenue grew by an impressive 31.27% year-over-year, indicating robust top-line growth.
The highlight of the quarter was the significant decrease in loss by 73.52% compared to the same period last year. This demonstrates effective cost management and operational efficiency by South India Paper Mills.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company also saw a notable increase in revenue by 26.07% and a decrease in loss by 14.36%. These sequential improvements indicate a positive trend in the company's financial performance.
Despite a slight rise in Selling, General & Administrative expenses by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter and 1.97% year-over-year, South India Paper Mills managed to achieve a remarkable increase in operating income.
The operating income surged by 163.47% sequentially and 107.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.
South India Paper Mills reported an EPS of ₹-1.39 for Q4, marking a substantial 79.44% increase year-over-year. This is a positive indicator of the company's earnings growth and profitability.
Furthermore, the market performance of South India Paper Mills has been mixed, with a 6.99% return in the last 1 week, but negative returns of -13.74% in the last 6 months and -15.73% year-to-date. This highlights the volatility in the company's stock performance.
As of now, South India Paper Mills commands a market capitalization of ₹150.09 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹124.95 and ₹68.6 respectively. The company's financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future amidst market challenges.
South India Paper Mills Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.66
|71.91
|+26.07%
|69.06
|+31.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.99
|7.56
|+5.71%
|7.84
|+1.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.46
|4.4
|+1.46%
|4.39
|+1.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|89.84
|71.6
|+25.47%
|80.67
|+11.37%
|Operating Income
|0.82
|0.31
|+163.47%
|-11.61
|+107.07%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.57
|-4.26
|+16.04%
|-15.68
|+77.21%
|Net Income
|-2.73
|-3.19
|+14.36%
|-10.3
|+73.52%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.39
|-1.65
|+15.73%
|-6.78
|+79.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.73Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹90.66Cr
