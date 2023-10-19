Breaking News
South Indian Bank Q2FY24 earnings: Net profit up 23.3% to ₹275 crore; NII grows 14.3%
Provisions for Q2FY24 decreased by 72% YoY, amounting to ₹51 crore, in contrast to ₹179 crore during the same period last year.
South Indian Bank has announced its Q2FY24 financial results, posting a 23.3% increase in net profit to ₹275 crore. In comparison, the bank reported a net profit of ₹223 crore during the corresponding period last year and ₹202 crore in Q1FY24.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message