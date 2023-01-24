South Indian Bank shares tank after missing Q3 estimates1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:16 PM IST
- The private lender reported a net profit of ₹102.75 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to a net loss of ₹50.31 crore in the same period last year, and a profit of ₹223.1 crore in the Sept quarter
MUMBAI : Shares of South Indian Bank on Tuesday nosedived by at least 9% on the NSE after its December quarter net profit missed Bloomberg estimates of ₹168 crore.
