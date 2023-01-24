South Indian Bank shares tank after missing Q3 estimates

The private lender reported a net profit of ₹102.75 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to a net loss of ₹50.31 crore in the same period last year, and a profit of ₹223.1 crore in the September quarter, according to an exchange filing. Total operating income increased 13.59% to ₹1,898.27 crore in the quarter ended December, compared to ₹1,671.13 crore in the same period last year.