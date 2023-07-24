comScore
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited released its April to June quarter results on Monday. The Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company reached 119 crore year-on-year against a loss of 220 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. The net interest income (NII) of the company touched 102% and the assets under management (AUM) grew 60% to 8,848 crore during the period under review.

The total income of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited jumped 104% (YoY) to 527 crore during Q1FY24 from 259 crore during the same quarter in the previous fiscal. The NIM of the portfolio is a 14.2% improvement of 434 bps over Q1 of the previous year.

Asset Quality

The asset book of Spandana continues to improve with its current book at 97.1%. The Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) improved to 1.63% from 6.69% during Q1FY23. The Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) stood at 0.49% during Q1FY24 down from 3.24% during the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. 

“Last year we wrote-off 702 Crores of portfolio in Q1FY23 resulting in net loss of 220 Cr for the quarter. Our focused efforts during FY23 resulted in an improvement in asset quality with GNPA improving from 18.7% end of FY22 to 1.63% at the end of Q1FY24. The progress over the last 4 quarters has yielded decent results both on the Quality & Growth perspective," said Shalabh Saxena, the CEO and MD of Spandana. 

"We thank our teams and all the stakeholders for their support during the period and are confident that as a team we are well placed to deliver the goals of Vision 2025 which is 15,000 Cr of Micro Finance portfolio and upwards of 2,000 Cr in the Housing & Nano MSME loans," the top official added. 

“With the building blocks in place, we are now expanding our physical presence across the states where we see good potential to be a player with meaningful share of the market. We are taking steps like extending LAP (Loan Against Property) & Housing product to new geographies, refining the distribution model, continuing our focus on governance & most importantly investing in our people. All of these will ensure a robust future proof organization," Shalabh Saxena said. 

 

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST
