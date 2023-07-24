Spandana Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹119 crore; NII up by 102%2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Spandana Q1 Results: The total income of the Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited jumped 104% (YoY) to ₹527 crore during Q1FY24 from ₹259 crore
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited released its April to June quarter results on Monday. The Profit After Tax (PAT) of the company reached ₹119 crore year-on-year against a loss of ₹220 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. The net interest income (NII) of the company touched 102% and the assets under management (AUM) grew 60% to ₹8,848 crore during the period under review.
