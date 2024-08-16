Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.22% YoY

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live : Sparc Electrex declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a strong performance in terms of year-over-year growth. The company's revenue increased by 7.35% YoY, while its profit surged by an impressive 30.22% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 78.54%, even as the profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 154.57%.
The company managed to cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 88.22% quarter-over-quarter and by 45.54% year-over-year. This substantial reduction in expenses likely contributed to the higher profitability observed in the current quarter.
Operating income for Sparc Electrex saw a decrease of 76.17% compared to the previous quarter, but showed an increase of 113.97% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency and performance over the last year.
Despite the positive growth in profits, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 67.45% YoY. This decline in EPS might concern some investors, despite the overall profitability improvements.
In terms of stock performance, Sparc Electrex has delivered a 1.73% return in the last week. However, the returns over the last six months and year-to-date have been negative, standing at -42.78% and -38.35% respectively. These figures suggest some volatility and investor uncertainty in the market.
As of now, Sparc Electrex has a market capitalization of ₹33.34 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹34.7 and a 52-week low of ₹15.03, indicating a broad range of trading activity over the past year.
Sparc Electrex Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.89
|4.17
|-78.54%
|0.83
|+7.35%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.05
|-88.22%
|0.01
|-45.54%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-100%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.81
|3.81
|-78.77%
|0.79
|+1.97%
|Operating Income
|0.09
|0.36
|-76.17%
|0.04
|+113.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.06
|0.21
|-73.2%
|0.04
|+39.15%
|Net Income
|0.04
|-0.08
|+154.57%
|0.03
|+30.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|-0.04
|+154.56%
|0.07
|-67.45%
