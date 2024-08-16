Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.22% YoY

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.22% YoY

Livemint

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7.35% YoY & profit increased by 30.22% YoY

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live : Sparc Electrex declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a strong performance in terms of year-over-year growth. The company's revenue increased by 7.35% YoY, while its profit surged by an impressive 30.22% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 78.54%, even as the profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 154.57%.

The company managed to cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 88.22% quarter-over-quarter and by 45.54% year-over-year. This substantial reduction in expenses likely contributed to the higher profitability observed in the current quarter.

Operating income for Sparc Electrex saw a decrease of 76.17% compared to the previous quarter, but showed an increase of 113.97% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency and performance over the last year.

Despite the positive growth in profits, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.02, marking a decrease of 67.45% YoY. This decline in EPS might concern some investors, despite the overall profitability improvements.

In terms of stock performance, Sparc Electrex has delivered a 1.73% return in the last week. However, the returns over the last six months and year-to-date have been negative, standing at -42.78% and -38.35% respectively. These figures suggest some volatility and investor uncertainty in the market.

As of now, Sparc Electrex has a market capitalization of 33.34 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 34.7 and a 52-week low of 15.03, indicating a broad range of trading activity over the past year.

Sparc Electrex Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.894.17-78.54%0.83+7.35%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.05-88.22%0.01-45.54%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-100%0-0%
Total Operating Expense0.813.81-78.77%0.79+1.97%
Operating Income0.090.36-76.17%0.04+113.97%
Net Income Before Taxes0.060.21-73.2%0.04+39.15%
Net Income0.04-0.08+154.57%0.03+30.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.02-0.04+154.56%0.07-67.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.89Cr

