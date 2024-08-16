Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 30.22% YoY

Sparc Electrex Q1 Results Live : Sparc Electrex declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, reporting a strong performance in terms of year-over-year growth. The company's revenue increased by 7.35% YoY, while its profit surged by an impressive 30.22% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a significant decline of 78.54%, even as the profit witnessed a remarkable increase of 154.57%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to cut down on its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 88.22% quarter-over-quarter and by 45.54% year-over-year. This substantial reduction in expenses likely contributed to the higher profitability observed in the current quarter.

Operating income for Sparc Electrex saw a decrease of 76.17% compared to the previous quarter, but showed an increase of 113.97% year-over-year, indicating improved operational efficiency and performance over the last year.

Despite the positive growth in profits, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.02, marking a decrease of 67.45% YoY. This decline in EPS might concern some investors, despite the overall profitability improvements.

In terms of stock performance, Sparc Electrex has delivered a 1.73% return in the last week. However, the returns over the last six months and year-to-date have been negative, standing at -42.78% and -38.35% respectively. These figures suggest some volatility and investor uncertainty in the market.

As of now, Sparc Electrex has a market capitalization of ₹33.34 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹34.7 and a 52-week low of ₹15.03, indicating a broad range of trading activity over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sparc Electrex Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.89 4.17 -78.54% 0.83 +7.35% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.05 -88.22% 0.01 -45.54% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -100% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.81 3.81 -78.77% 0.79 +1.97% Operating Income 0.09 0.36 -76.17% 0.04 +113.97% Net Income Before Taxes 0.06 0.21 -73.2% 0.04 +39.15% Net Income 0.04 -0.08 +154.57% 0.03 +30.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 -0.04 +154.56% 0.07 -67.45%

