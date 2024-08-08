Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.15% YOY

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : Speciality Restaurants announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 8.94% year-over-year. The profit also saw a growth of 10.15% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 7.19% increase in revenue and a significant 139.61% rise in profit.
However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.72% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year.
The operating income showed a substantial 76.77% increase from the previous quarter but declined by 39.24% compared to the same quarter last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.54, marking an 11.59% year-over-year increase.
Speciality Restaurants' stock performance in the market has not been very positive, with returns of -1.96% in the last week, -32.11% in the last 6 months, and -9.84% year-to-date.
As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹822.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹287.1 and ₹152.8 respectively.
Speciality Restaurants Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|103.11
|96.19
|+7.19%
|94.65
|+8.94%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|27.96
|26.2
|+6.72%
|24.16
|+15.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.45
|11.36
|+0.79%
|9.61
|+19.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|98.62
|93.65
|+5.31%
|87.26
|+13.02%
|Operating Income
|4.49
|2.54
|+76.77%
|7.39
|-39.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|9.37
|3.86
|+142.75%
|7.75
|+20.9%
|Net Income
|7.38
|3.08
|+139.61%
|6.7
|+10.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|0.63
|+144.44%
|1.38
|+11.59%
