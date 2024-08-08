Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.15% YOY

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.15% YOY

Livemint

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.94% YoY & profit increased by 10.15% YoY

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : Speciality Restaurants announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 8.94% year-over-year. The profit also saw a growth of 10.15% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 7.19% increase in revenue and a significant 139.61% rise in profit.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.72% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a substantial 76.77% increase from the previous quarter but declined by 39.24% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.54, marking an 11.59% year-over-year increase.

Speciality Restaurants' stock performance in the market has not been very positive, with returns of -1.96% in the last week, -32.11% in the last 6 months, and -9.84% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of 822.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 287.1 and 152.8 respectively.

Speciality Restaurants Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue103.1196.19+7.19%94.65+8.94%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total27.9626.2+6.72%24.16+15.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.4511.36+0.79%9.61+19.15%
Total Operating Expense98.6293.65+5.31%87.26+13.02%
Operating Income4.492.54+76.77%7.39-39.24%
Net Income Before Taxes9.373.86+142.75%7.75+20.9%
Net Income7.383.08+139.61%6.7+10.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.540.63+144.44%1.38+11.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.38Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹103.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

