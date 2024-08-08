Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 10.15% YOY

Speciality Restaurants Q1 Results Live : Speciality Restaurants announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 8.94% year-over-year. The profit also saw a growth of 10.15% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 7.19% increase in revenue and a significant 139.61% rise in profit.

However, the Selling, general & administrative expenses went up by 6.72% quarter-over-quarter and 15.73% year-over-year.

The operating income showed a substantial 76.77% increase from the previous quarter but declined by 39.24% compared to the same quarter last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.54, marking an 11.59% year-over-year increase.

Speciality Restaurants' stock performance in the market has not been very positive, with returns of -1.96% in the last week, -32.11% in the last 6 months, and -9.84% year-to-date.

As of now, the company has a market capitalization of ₹822.13 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹287.1 and ₹152.8 respectively.

Speciality Restaurants Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 103.11 96.19 +7.19% 94.65 +8.94% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 27.96 26.2 +6.72% 24.16 +15.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.45 11.36 +0.79% 9.61 +19.15% Total Operating Expense 98.62 93.65 +5.31% 87.26 +13.02% Operating Income 4.49 2.54 +76.77% 7.39 -39.24% Net Income Before Taxes 9.37 3.86 +142.75% 7.75 +20.9% Net Income 7.38 3.08 +139.61% 6.7 +10.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 0.63 +144.44% 1.38 +11.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.38Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹103.11Cr

