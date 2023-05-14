Specialty Chemical stock Vikas Ecotech's FY23 profit rises over 500% to ₹9.5 Cr1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 10:33 PM IST
Vikas Ecotech has announced the quarterly results for the January-March period of FY23.
Vikas Ecotech has announced the quarterly results for the January-March period of FY23. The company has posted a net profit at ₹1.78 crores for the period ended March 31, 2023, as against ₹2.8 crores posted in the previous quarter. In the March quarter of last fiscal, the company's net profit came in at ₹1.22 crore.
