Vikas Ecotech has announced the quarterly results for the January-March period of FY23. The company has posted a net profit at ₹1.78 crores for the period ended March 31, 2023, as against ₹2.8 crores posted in the previous quarter. In the March quarter of last fiscal, the company's net profit came in at ₹1.22 crore.

The company has reported a total income of Rs. 69.6 crore during the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to ₹112 crore during the period ended December 31, 2022.

For theentire FY23, the company's net profit increased a massive 584 per cent to ₹9.52 crore from ₹1.39 crore that it had reported in FY22.

The expenses in Q4FY23 came down to ₹67.26 per cent from ₹81.45 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹109 crore in Q3FY23.

The company has recently announced that it has ventured into the arena of Green-Enviro-friendly Infrastructure Development Projects in collaboration with Nice Apartment Constructions which is engaged in real estate development of commercial and residential Projects in Delhi-NCR. The projects will come up at 3 locations in Gurugram.

According to a filing available on exchanges, the estimated project cost of targeted projects is about ₹1150 million, including the cost of lands as well as the costs to be incurred for the construction and development of commercial buildings.

Vikas Ecotech has also informed that it has paid back ₹522.20 million debt and now the total amount of bank-debt stands reduced to ₹791.30 million and overall bank-debt to ₹908.70 million.

The company has set a target to become 100 per cent debt-free by FY24 end.

Shares of Vikas Ecotech were seen trading on the BSE at ₹3.12 apiece, up by 1.30 per cent.