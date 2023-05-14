Home/ Companies / Company Results/  Specialty Chemical stock Vikas Ecotech's FY23 profit rises over 500% to 9.5 Cr
Back

Vikas Ecotech has announced the quarterly results for the January-March period of FY23. The company has posted a net profit at 1.78 crores for the period ended March 31, 2023, as against 2.8 crores posted in the previous quarter. In the March quarter of last fiscal, the company's net profit came in at 1.22 crore.

The company has reported a total income of Rs. 69.6 crore during the period ended March 31, 2023 as compared to 112 crore during the period ended December 31, 2022.

For theentire FY23, the company's net profit increased a massive 584 per cent to 9.52 crore from 1.39 crore that it had reported in FY22.

The expenses in Q4FY23 came down to 67.26 per cent from 81.45 crore in Q4FY22 and 109 crore in Q3FY23.

The company has recently announced that it has ventured into the arena of Green-Enviro-friendly Infrastructure Development Projects in collaboration with Nice Apartment Constructions which is engaged in real estate development of commercial and residential Projects in Delhi-NCR. The projects will come up at 3 locations in Gurugram.

According to a filing available on exchanges, the estimated project cost of targeted projects is about 1150 million, including the cost of lands as well as the costs to be incurred for the construction and development of commercial buildings.

Vikas Ecotech has also informed that it has paid back 522.20 million debt and now the total amount of bank-debt stands reduced to 791.30 million and overall bank-debt to 908.70 million.

The company has set a target to become 100 per cent debt-free by FY24 end.

Shares of Vikas Ecotech were seen trading on the BSE at 3.12 apiece, up by 1.30 per cent.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout