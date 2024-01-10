Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.32% & the profit increased by 47.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit decreased by 54.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.08% q-o-q & increased by 28.68% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 54.1% q-o-q & increased by 36.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.29% Y-o-Y.

Spectrum Foods has delivered 16.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.52% return in the last 6 months, and 21.87% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Spectrum Foods has a market cap of ₹29.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹89.8 & ₹32.95 respectively.

Spectrum Foods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.12 5.05 +1.48% 3.68 +39.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.12 -10.08% 0.08 +28.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.25 0.25 -0.17% 0.28 -13.47% Total Operating Expense 3.6 1.73 +107.79% 2.56 +40.49% Operating Income 1.52 3.31 -54.1% 1.11 +36.61% Net Income Before Taxes 1.51 3.3 -54.12% 1.03 +47.27% Net Income 1.51 3.3 -54.12% 1.03 +47.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.12 6.81 -54.11% 2.12 +47.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!