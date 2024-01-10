Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.27% YoY

Livemint

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 39.32% YoY & Profit Increased by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Spectrum Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.32% & the profit increased by 47.27% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit decreased by 54.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.08% q-o-q & increased by 28.68% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 54.1% q-o-q & increased by 36.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.29% Y-o-Y.

Spectrum Foods has delivered 16.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.52% return in the last 6 months, and 21.87% YTD return.

Currently, Spectrum Foods has a market cap of 29.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 89.8 & 32.95 respectively.

Spectrum Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.125.05+1.48%3.68+39.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.12-10.08%0.08+28.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.250.25-0.17%0.28-13.47%
Total Operating Expense3.61.73+107.79%2.56+40.49%
Operating Income1.523.31-54.1%1.11+36.61%
Net Income Before Taxes1.513.3-54.12%1.03+47.27%
Net Income1.513.3-54.12%1.03+47.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.126.81-54.11%2.12+47.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.12Cr

