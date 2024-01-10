Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 39.32% & the profit increased by 47.27% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.48% and the profit decreased by 54.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 10.08% q-o-q & increased by 28.68% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 54.1% q-o-q & increased by 36.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.12 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 47.29% Y-o-Y.
Spectrum Foods has delivered 16.88% return in the last 1 week, 21.52% return in the last 6 months, and 21.87% YTD return.
Currently, Spectrum Foods has a market cap of ₹29.08 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹89.8 & ₹32.95 respectively.
Spectrum Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.12
|5.05
|+1.48%
|3.68
|+39.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.12
|-10.08%
|0.08
|+28.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.25
|0.25
|-0.17%
|0.28
|-13.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.6
|1.73
|+107.79%
|2.56
|+40.49%
|Operating Income
|1.52
|3.31
|-54.1%
|1.11
|+36.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.51
|3.3
|-54.12%
|1.03
|+47.27%
|Net Income
|1.51
|3.3
|-54.12%
|1.03
|+47.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.12
|6.81
|-54.11%
|2.12
|+47.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!