Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods, a leading food company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on January 8, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in both its revenue and profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The topline has grown by 39.32% YoY, while the profit has surged by 47.27% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has shown a slight growth of 1.48%, whereas the profit has declined by 54.12%.
The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Spectrum Foods have witnessed a decline of 10.08% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, on a YoY basis, the SG&A expenses have increased by 28.68%.
The operating income of Spectrum Foods has experienced a significant decrease of 54.1% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income has increased by 36.61%.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹3.12, showcasing a remarkable YoY growth of 47.29%.
Furthermore, Spectrum Foods has delivered impressive returns to its investors. Over the past week, the company has provided a return of 16.88%. In the last 6 months, the returns have reached 21.52%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has recorded a return of 21.87%.
Currently, Spectrum Foods holds a market capitalization of ₹29.08 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹89.8 and ₹32.95 respectively.
Spectrum Foods Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.12
|5.05
|+1.48%
|3.68
|+39.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.12
|-10.08%
|0.08
|+28.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.25
|0.25
|-0.17%
|0.28
|-13.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.6
|1.73
|+107.79%
|2.56
|+40.49%
|Operating Income
|1.52
|3.31
|-54.1%
|1.11
|+36.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.51
|3.3
|-54.12%
|1.03
|+47.27%
|Net Income
|1.51
|3.3
|-54.12%
|1.03
|+47.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.12
|6.81
|-54.11%
|2.12
|+47.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.51Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5.12Cr
