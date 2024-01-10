Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods, a leading food company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on January 8, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in both its revenue and profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The topline has grown by 39.32% YoY, while the profit has surged by 47.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has shown a slight growth of 1.48%, whereas the profit has declined by 54.12%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Spectrum Foods have witnessed a decline of 10.08% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, on a YoY basis, the SG&A expenses have increased by 28.68%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income of Spectrum Foods has experienced a significant decrease of 54.1% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income has increased by 36.61%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at ₹3.12, showcasing a remarkable YoY growth of 47.29%.

Furthermore, Spectrum Foods has delivered impressive returns to its investors. Over the past week, the company has provided a return of 16.88%. In the last 6 months, the returns have reached 21.52%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has recorded a return of 21.87%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Spectrum Foods holds a market capitalization of ₹29.08 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are ₹89.8 and ₹32.95 respectively.

Spectrum Foods Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.12 5.05 +1.48% 3.68 +39.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.12 -10.08% 0.08 +28.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.25 0.25 -0.17% 0.28 -13.47% Total Operating Expense 3.6 1.73 +107.79% 2.56 +40.49% Operating Income 1.52 3.31 -54.1% 1.11 +36.61% Net Income Before Taxes 1.51 3.3 -54.12% 1.03 +47.27% Net Income 1.51 3.3 -54.12% 1.03 +47.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.12 6.81 -54.11% 2.12 +47.29%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.51Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!