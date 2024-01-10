Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.27% YoY

Livemint

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 39.32% YoY & Profit Increased by 47.27% YoY

Spectrum Foods Q3 FY24 Results Live

Spectrum Foods, a leading food company, has announced its Q3 FY24 results on January 8, 2024. The company has witnessed a significant increase in both its revenue and profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The topline has grown by 39.32% YoY, while the profit has surged by 47.27% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue has shown a slight growth of 1.48%, whereas the profit has declined by 54.12%.

The Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses of Spectrum Foods have witnessed a decline of 10.08% on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. However, on a YoY basis, the SG&A expenses have increased by 28.68%.

The operating income of Spectrum Foods has experienced a significant decrease of 54.1% QoQ. However, on a YoY basis, the operating income has increased by 36.61%.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stand at 3.12, showcasing a remarkable YoY growth of 47.29%.

Furthermore, Spectrum Foods has delivered impressive returns to its investors. Over the past week, the company has provided a return of 16.88%. In the last 6 months, the returns have reached 21.52%. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has recorded a return of 21.87%.

Currently, Spectrum Foods holds a market capitalization of 29.08 Cr. The 52-week high and low for the company's stock are 89.8 and 32.95 respectively.

Spectrum Foods Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.125.05+1.48%3.68+39.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.12-10.08%0.08+28.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.250.25-0.17%0.28-13.47%
Total Operating Expense3.61.73+107.79%2.56+40.49%
Operating Income1.523.31-54.1%1.11+36.61%
Net Income Before Taxes1.513.3-54.12%1.03+47.27%
Net Income1.513.3-54.12%1.03+47.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.126.81-54.11%2.12+47.29%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.51Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5.12Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

