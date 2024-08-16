SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 11.31% YoY

SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live : SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: SPEL Semiconductor declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 58.4% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 11.31% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.4% and the loss decreased by 24.76%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 23.12% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by a substantial 66.41% YoY. This indicates that while the company is spending more on administrative functions compared to the previous quarter, it has managed to significantly cut these costs compared to the same period last year.

In terms of operating income, SPEL Semiconductor reported an increase of 11.68% QoQ and a 13.46% rise YoY. The improvement in operating income is a positive sign, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-0.53, marking a decrease of 16.58% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates that despite improved operating income, the company is still facing challenges in translating these gains into net profitability for its shareholders.

On the stock performance front, SPEL Semiconductor has delivered a -3.89% return in the last week. However, the company has seen a remarkable 124.35% return over the last six months and an impressive 161.47% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, underscoring strong investor confidence and market performance over the longer term.

Currently, SPEL Semiconductor has a market capitalization of ₹922.58 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹268.4, while the 52-week low is ₹49.1, indicating significant stock price volatility over the past year.

SPEL Semiconductor Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.13 2.38 -10.4% 5.13 -58.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.76 0.62 +23.12% 2.26 -66.41% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.67 0.73 -7.08% 0.71 -5.63% Total Operating Expense 5.43 6.12 -11.18% 8.95 -39.24% Operating Income -3.3 -3.74 +11.68% -3.81 +13.46% Net Income Before Taxes -3.59 -4.09 +12.23% -4.05 +11.36% Net Income -3.58 -4.76 +24.76% -4.04 +11.31% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.53 -0.66 +19.22% -0.46 -16.58%