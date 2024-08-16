SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 11.31% YoY

SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 58.4% YoY & loss decreased by 11.31% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live
SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live

SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live : SPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: SPEL Semiconductor declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company's topline decreased by 58.4% year-over-year (YoY), while the loss decreased by 11.31% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.4% and the loss decreased by 24.76%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 23.12% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by a substantial 66.41% YoY. This indicates that while the company is spending more on administrative functions compared to the previous quarter, it has managed to significantly cut these costs compared to the same period last year.

In terms of operating income, SPEL Semiconductor reported an increase of 11.68% QoQ and a 13.46% rise YoY. The improvement in operating income is a positive sign, reflecting better operational efficiency and cost management.

However, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -0.53, marking a decrease of 16.58% YoY. This drop in EPS indicates that despite improved operating income, the company is still facing challenges in translating these gains into net profitability for its shareholders.

On the stock performance front, SPEL Semiconductor has delivered a -3.89% return in the last week. However, the company has seen a remarkable 124.35% return over the last six months and an impressive 161.47% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, underscoring strong investor confidence and market performance over the longer term.

Currently, SPEL Semiconductor has a market capitalization of 922.58 Cr. The company's 52-week high stands at 268.4, while the 52-week low is 49.1, indicating significant stock price volatility over the past year.

SPEL Semiconductor Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.132.38-10.4%5.13-58.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.760.62+23.12%2.26-66.41%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.670.73-7.08%0.71-5.63%
Total Operating Expense5.436.12-11.18%8.95-39.24%
Operating Income-3.3-3.74+11.68%-3.81+13.46%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.59-4.09+12.23%-4.05+11.36%
Net Income-3.58-4.76+24.76%-4.04+11.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.53-0.66+19.22%-0.46-16.58%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-3.58Cr
₹2.13Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSPEL Semiconductor Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 11.31% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.90
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.7 (0.48%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,932.75
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    37.6 (1.3%)

    Dabur India

    612.65
    11:13 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    8.4 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.35
    11:14 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.6 (0.98%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue