Spencer’S Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Loss Falls by 7.54% YoY, Loss at ₹47.34 Crore and Revenue at ₹516.97 Crore

Spencer'S Retail Q3 Results 2025:Spencer'S Retail declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.95% & the loss decreased by 7.54% YoY. Loss at ₹47.34 crore and revenue at ₹516.97 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the loss decreased by 45.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.77% q-o-q & decreased by 37.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 91.01% q-o-q & increased by 50.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-5.25 for Q3 which increased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.

Spencer'S Retail has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 6.8% return in last 6 months and 5.73% YTD return.

Currently the Spencer'S Retail has a market cap of ₹765.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139.3 & ₹73.55 respectively.

Spencer'S Retail Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 516.97 518.03 -0.2% 654.01 -20.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.27 49.47 -34.77% 51.92 -37.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.56 63.58 -66.09% 31.61 -31.79% Total Operating Expense 526.72 626.53 -15.93% 673.87 -21.84% Operating Income -9.75 -108.5 +91.01% -19.86 +50.91% Net Income Before Taxes -47.4 -87.25 +45.67% -51.29 +7.58% Net Income -47.34 -87.18 +45.7% -51.2 +7.54% Diluted Normalized EPS -5.25 -9.67 +45.71% -5.68 +7.57%

