Spencer’S Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Loss Falls by 7.54% YoY, Loss at ₹47.34 Crore and Revenue at ₹516.97 Crore

Spencer'S Retail Q3 Results 2025:Spencer'S Retail declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.95% & the loss decreased by 7.54% YoY. Loss at ₹47.34 crore and revenue at ₹516.97 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the loss decreased by 45.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.77% q-o-q & decreased by 37.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 91.01% q-o-q & increased by 50.91% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-5.25 for Q3 which increased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.
Spencer'S Retail has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 6.8% return in last 6 months and 5.73% YTD return.
Currently the Spencer'S Retail has a market cap of ₹765.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹139.3 & ₹73.55 respectively.
Spencer'S Retail Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|516.97
|518.03
|-0.2%
|654.01
|-20.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.27
|49.47
|-34.77%
|51.92
|-37.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|21.56
|63.58
|-66.09%
|31.61
|-31.79%
|Total Operating Expense
|526.72
|626.53
|-15.93%
|673.87
|-21.84%
|Operating Income
|-9.75
|-108.5
|+91.01%
|-19.86
|+50.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-47.4
|-87.25
|+45.67%
|-51.29
|+7.58%
|Net Income
|-47.34
|-87.18
|+45.7%
|-51.2
|+7.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-5.25
|-9.67
|+45.71%
|-5.68
|+7.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹-47.34Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹516.97Cr