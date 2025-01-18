Spencer’S Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Loss Falls by 7.54% YoY, Loss at ₹47.34 Crore and Revenue at ₹516.97 Crore

Spencer'S Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 20.95% YoY & loss decreased by 7.54% YoY, loss at 47.34 crore and revenue at 516.97 crore.

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Spencer’S Retail Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

Spencer'S Retail Q3 Results 2025:Spencer'S Retail declared their Q3 results on 16 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 20.95% & the loss decreased by 7.54% YoY. Loss at 47.34 crore and revenue at 516.97 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.2% and the loss decreased by 45.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 34.77% q-o-q & decreased by 37.85% Y-o-Y.

Spencer'S Retail Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 91.01% q-o-q & increased by 50.91% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -5.25 for Q3 which increased by 7.57% Y-o-Y.

Spencer'S Retail has delivered -2.05% return in the last 1 week, 6.8% return in last 6 months and 5.73% YTD return.

Currently the Spencer'S Retail has a market cap of 765.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 139.3 & 73.55 respectively.

Spencer'S Retail Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue516.97518.03-0.2%654.01-20.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.2749.47-34.77%51.92-37.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.5663.58-66.09%31.61-31.79%
Total Operating Expense526.72626.53-15.93%673.87-21.84%
Operating Income-9.75-108.5+91.01%-19.86+50.91%
Net Income Before Taxes-47.4-87.25+45.67%-51.29+7.58%
Net Income-47.34-87.18+45.7%-51.2+7.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS-5.25-9.67+45.71%-5.68+7.57%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-47.34Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹516.97Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
