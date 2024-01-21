 Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY
Back Back

Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY

 Livemint

Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY & profit at ₹0.16Cr

Spenta International Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Spenta International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Spenta International, a leading company in the industry, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY24. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 41.97% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit for the quarter came in at 0.16Cr, which is a positive improvement compared to the loss of 0.31cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.

The decline in revenue can be attributed to various factors, including market conditions and the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the challenging environment, Spenta International has managed to control its selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 0.84% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income of Spenta International experienced a significant decline of 79.51% compared to the previous quarter. However, it increased by 261.84% compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company has implemented effective cost-saving measures to mitigate the impact of the challenging market conditions.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of FY24 is reported to be 0.56, which shows a remarkable increase of 150.45% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Spenta International has delivered a return of 2.72% in the last 1 week, 27.34% in the last 6 months, and 8.03% year-to-date. This demonstrates the company's resilience and the confidence of investors in its long-term growth prospects.

Currently, Spenta International has a market capitalization of 52.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 200 and 78.01 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's market value and its performance compared to the previous year.

Spenta International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.410-36.01%11.03-41.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.371.53-10.7%1.38-0.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.240.24-0%0.28-14.09%
Total Operating Expense6.198.98-31.07%11.16-44.51%
Operating Income0.211.02-79.51%-0.13+261.84%
Net Income Before Taxes0.160.82-80.13%-0.33+149.2%
Net Income0.160.69-77.42%-0.31+150.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.562.49-77.51%-1.11+150.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 21 Jan 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App