Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : profit at ₹0.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY
Spenta International, a leading company in the industry, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY24. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 41.97% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit for the quarter came in at ₹0.16Cr, which is a positive improvement compared to the loss of ₹0.31cr in the previous fiscal year's same period.