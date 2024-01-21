Spenta International Q3 FY24 results : profit at 0.16Cr, Revenue decreased by 41.97% YoY

Spenta International, a leading company in the industry, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY24. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 41.97% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit for the quarter came in at ₹0.16Cr, which is a positive improvement compared to the loss of ₹0.31cr in the previous fiscal year's same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decline in revenue can be attributed to various factors, including market conditions and the impact of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the challenging environment, Spenta International has managed to control its selling, general & administrative expenses, which declined by 10.7% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 0.84% year-on-year.

On the other hand, the operating income of Spenta International experienced a significant decline of 79.51% compared to the previous quarter. However, it increased by 261.84% compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the company has implemented effective cost-saving measures to mitigate the impact of the challenging market conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter of FY24 is reported to be ₹0.56, which shows a remarkable increase of 150.45% year-on-year. This indicates the company's ability to generate higher profits for its shareholders.

In terms of stock performance, Spenta International has delivered a return of 2.72% in the last 1 week, 27.34% in the last 6 months, and 8.03% year-to-date. This demonstrates the company's resilience and the confidence of investors in its long-term growth prospects.

Currently, Spenta International has a market capitalization of ₹52.78 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹200 and ₹78.01 respectively. These figures provide insights into the company's market value and its performance compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Spenta International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.4 10 -36.01% 11.03 -41.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.37 1.53 -10.7% 1.38 -0.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.24 0.24 -0% 0.28 -14.09% Total Operating Expense 6.19 8.98 -31.07% 11.16 -44.51% Operating Income 0.21 1.02 -79.51% -0.13 +261.84% Net Income Before Taxes 0.16 0.82 -80.13% -0.33 +149.2% Net Income 0.16 0.69 -77.42% -0.31 +150.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.56 2.49 -77.51% -1.11 +150.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹6.4Cr

