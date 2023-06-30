SpiceJet delays FY23 financial results as key audit committee member 'incapacitated'2 min read 30 Jun 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Last year, SpiceJet had announced its results for January-March quarter of FY22 and April-June quarter of FY23 together in September after an attempted ransomware attack disrupted its operations in May 2022.
SpiceJet Ltd has delayed the declaration of its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023 due to the ill health of a key member of its audit committee.
