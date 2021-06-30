Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SpiceJet plans to raise Rs2,500 cr as airline reports loss for 5th straight qtr

SpiceJet plans to raise Rs2,500 cr as airline reports loss for 5th straight qtr

During the March quarter, SpiceJet's revenue fell by 28% annually to 2,185.75 crore and expenses fell by 37% to 2,442.73 crore.
2 min read . 10:17 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The airline plans to raise funds to the tune of 2,500 crore to ensure its long term sustainability, said Ajay Singh

No-frill carrier SpiceJet Limited reported a fifth straight quarterly loss as of the March quarter, as travel demand remained muted compared to the year-ago period due to the covid-19 pandemic.

No-frill carrier SpiceJet Limited reported a fifth straight quarterly loss as of the March quarter, as travel demand remained muted compared to the year-ago period due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The airline's consolidated net losses shrunk to 256.98 crore during the March quarter from 816.25 crore during the same period of the previous year.

The airline's consolidated net losses shrunk to 256.98 crore during the March quarter from 816.25 crore during the same period of the previous year.

During the March quarter, SpiceJet's revenue fell by 28% annually to 2,185.75 crore and expenses fell by 37% to 2,442.73 crore.

Auditors of SpiceJet Limited, Walker Chandiok &.Co LLP , have raised doubts about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern as the no-frills airline's mounting losses have resulted in complete erosion of the airline's net worth with its current liabilities exceeding its current assets by 5,185.84 crore.

"These conditions, together with uncertainties relating to the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on the operations of the Company....indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the auditor said.

For the year ending on 31 March 2021 (FY2021), SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of 1,029.89 crore, up from 936.57 crore loss during the previous year. Revenue during FY 2021 fell 54% on an annual basis to 6,119.39 crore.

The airline plans to raise funds to the tune of 2,500 crore to ensure its long term sustainability, said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“The intensity with which the second wave of Covid-19 struck and the unimaginable devastation it has caused, both for the already battered travel industry and generally, will take time to heal," Singh said.

`
"To ensure our long term growth and sustainable operation we have decided to raise funds of up to 2,500 Crore. These funds will be used to significantly strengthen our balance sheet," he added.

