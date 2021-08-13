SpiceJet Q1: Net loss widens to 729 crore

SpiceJet Q1: Net loss widens to ₹729 crore1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
Total revenue for the quarter under review was ₹1,266 crore as against ₹705 crore in the same quarter of the previous year
No frills carrier SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹729 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against a loss of ₹593.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Total revenue for the quarter under review was ₹1,266 crore as against ₹705 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
