Home >Companies >Company Results >SpiceJet Q1: Net loss widens to 729 crore

SpiceJet Q1: Net loss widens to 729 crore

SpiceJet Q1 results
1 min read . 06:53 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Total revenue for the quarter under review was 1,266 crore as against 705 crore in the same quarter of the previous year

No frills carrier SpiceJet reported a net loss of 729 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against a loss of 593.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total revenue for the quarter under review was 1,266 crore as against 705 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

