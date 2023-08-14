SpiceJet Q1 Results: Net profit jumps to ₹205 crore against a loss of ₹789 crore YoY1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 12:02 PM IST
On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported a net profit of ₹197.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to a net loss of ₹783.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
SpiceJet Ltd, the cash-strapped airline, turned back into black during the first quarter of FY24 after registering losses in the previous quarters. The low-cost airline reported a standalone net profit of ₹204.56 crore in the quarter ending June 2023 as against a net loss of ₹788.83 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.