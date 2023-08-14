SpiceJet Ltd, the cash-strapped airline, turned back into black during the first quarter of FY24 after registering losses in the previous quarters. The low-cost airline reported a standalone net profit of ₹204.56 crore in the quarter ending June 2023 as against a net loss of ₹788.83 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

The company's standalone revenue from operations in Q1FY24 declined 18.5% to ₹2,001.74 from ₹2,456.76 crore, YoY.

On a consolidated basis, SpiceJet reported a net profit of ₹197.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2023 as compared to a net loss of ₹783.62 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter fell to ₹2003.6 crore from ₹2,457.18 crore, YoY.

Standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY24 was at ₹525 crore against an EBITDA loss of ₹393 crore in Q1FY23.

The company’s EBITDAR was at ₹645 crore against loss of ₹349, YoY.

SpiceJet said it reported industry’s highest domestic load factor of 90% in Q1, while its Passenger RASK (Revenue per Available Seat-Kilometer) increased by 26% due to increase in yield by 22% and load factor by 4%.

“I firmly believe in the potential of our airline, and I am pleased to have contributed to its growth by infusing INR 500 Crore into the Company. This infusion will help bolster our efforts in reviving our grounded planes, for which we have been working tirelessly, strengthening our fleet and expanding our cargo operations," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

SpiceJet also announced its earnings for the quarter ended March 2023 after delaying it earlier.

The airline posted a consolidated net loss of ₹6.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23 as against a net loss of ₹1.47 crore, YoY.

The total revenue from operations for the January-March 2023 quarter increased to ₹2,145 crore from ₹1,870.5 crore in the year-ago period.

At 12:25 pm, SpiceJet share price was trading 3.65% higher at ₹32.70 apiece on the BSE.

