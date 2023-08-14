“I firmly believe in the potential of our airline, and I am pleased to have contributed to its growth by infusing INR 500 Crore into the Company. This infusion will help bolster our efforts in reviving our grounded planes, for which we have been working tirelessly, strengthening our fleet and expanding our cargo operations," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}