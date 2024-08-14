SpiceJet Q1 results: Net profits plunge 26.7% to ₹150 crore as airline’s demand falls

SpiceJet Q1 results: SpiceJet Ltd. announced a 26.7 per cent fall in the net profit to 150 crore for its April to June quarter of financial year 2024-25, compared year-on-year with the previous financial year.

Reuters
Published14 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
SpiceJet announced its first-quarter results on Wednesday, August 14.
SpiceJet announced its first-quarter results on Wednesday, August 14.(REUTERS)

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian budget carrier SpiceJet reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it flew fewer passengers amid legal and financial troubles.

The company reported a standalone profit of 1.50 billion rupees ($17.9 million) for the quarter ended June 30, down 26.7% from last year.

This excludes the business of its subsidiaries, including SpiceXpress and Logistics.

SpiceJet has been struggling to scale up operations as some lessors took it to court to settle unpaid dues, and also requested that the country's aviation regulator de-register their planes.

This also cost the company market share, which fell to 4.2% in April-June from 5.2% last year.

The company is making attempts to restore full operations and boost capacity, including reaching settlements with some lessors and raising funds. It most recently announced a fundraise of $360 million.

As of March, the airline had an operational fleet of 39 aircraft, mostly Boeing 737s and a few Bombardier Q400 jets.

The number of passengers flown by SpiceJet in the reporting quarter fell 17% from last year to about 1.7 million people, according to data from India's aviation regulator - a smaller drop than that seen throughout the previous fiscal year.

Its total revenue from operations fell 15.3% to 16.96 billion rupees, its smallest drop since the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

SpiceJet reported its third- and fourth-quarter results together in July after delaying them for unspecified reasons. It reported a third-quarter loss, although its fourth-quarter profit was boosted by a settlement with a financing agency.

It did not report cash flow for the June-quarter. Its cash and cash equivalents stood at 1.87 billion rupees as of end-March, while its cash from operational activities was negative 6.13 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.9150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Hebbalalu in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 05:07 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSpiceJet Q1 results: Net profits plunge 26.7% to ₹150 crore as airline’s demand falls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue