Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  SpiceJet Q2 net loss widens to 833.2 cr

SpiceJet Q2 net loss widens to 833.2 cr

1 min read . 07:28 PM ISTLivemint
SpiceJet will be able to operate more than 50% of its flights from October 30

  • The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 45 per cent to 1954.4 crore

 

 

SpiceJet on Monday reported a net loss of rs 833.2 crore for the quarter eneded September 2022. The net loss of the company in the year ago period was 570.5 crore.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

SpiceJet on Monday reported a net loss of rs 833.2 crore for the quarter eneded September 2022. The net loss of the company in the year ago period was 570.5 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 45 per cent to 1954.4 crore from 1345.4 crore in the year ago period.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP