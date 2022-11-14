SpiceJet Q2 net loss widens to 833.2 cr

SpiceJet Q2 net loss widens to ₹833.2 cr1 min read . 07:28 PM IST
- The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 45 per cent to ₹1954.4 crore
SpiceJet on Monday reported a net loss of rs 833.2 crore for the quarter eneded September 2022. The net loss of the company in the year ago period was ₹570.5 crore.
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 45 per cent to ₹1954.4 crore from ₹1345.4 crore in the year ago period.