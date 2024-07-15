SpiceJet Q3 and Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹127.13 crore, revenue falls 15.22% to ₹1,663.52 crore for Q4FY2024

SpiceJet Limited Q1 Results: SpiceJet Ltd on Monday, July 15, reported a net profit of ₹127.13 crore for their January-March quarter. The airlines posted a net loss of ₹6.22 crore in the same quarter the previous year in their consolidated statements.

The company's revenue from operations fell 15.22 per cent to ₹1,663.52 crore in Q4FY2024, compared to ₹20,43.91 crore in Q4FY2023. The airline operator only reported the third and fourth quarter results for FY2024 on Monday, July 15.