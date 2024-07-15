Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  SpiceJet Q3 and Q4 Results: Net profit at 127.13 crore, revenue falls 15.22% to 1,663.52 crore for Q4FY2024
SpiceJet Q3 and Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹127.13 crore, revenue falls 15.22% to ₹1,663.52 crore for Q4FY2024

Anubhav Mukherjee

SpiceJet Q3 and Q4 Results: Net profit at 127.13 crore, revenue falls 15.22% to 1,663.52 crore for Q4FY2024.

SpiceJet Limited Q1 Results: SpiceJet Ltd on Monday, July 15, reported a net profit of 127.13 crore for their January-March quarter. The airlines posted a net loss of 6.22 crore in the same quarter the previous year in their consolidated statements.

The company's revenue from operations fell 15.22 per cent to 1,663.52 crore in Q4FY2024, compared to 20,43.91 crore in Q4FY2023. The airline operator only reported the third and fourth quarter results for FY2024 on Monday, July 15.

Shares of the airline operator closed 7.71 per cent higher at 55.89 after Monday, July 15, trading session, as compared to 51.89 on Friday. The company results were declared after the market close hours.

