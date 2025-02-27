Spicejet Q3 Results 2025:Spicejet has declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 25 Feb, 2025. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 35.39%, with a profit of ₹20.44Cr reported. This marks a stark contrast to the loss of ₹298.63Cr recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Notably, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 35.22%.

In terms of expenses, Spicejet has successfully reduced its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 5.47% quarter-on-quarter and by 27.31% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign for the company's operational efficiency.

The operating income for Spicejet showed a promising increase of 54.96% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 40.78% year-on-year. This improvement in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance its operational performance amid challenging market conditions.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.15, which represents a remarkable increase of 103.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is indicative of the company's improved profitability despite the decline in revenue.

Over the past week, Spicejet has delivered a return of 13.43%. However, the company has experienced a downturn with a -26.45% return over the last six months and a -13.41% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these fluctuations.

Currently, Spicejet has a market capitalization of ₹5793.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹79.9 and a low of ₹39.91. These figures underscore the volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

As of 27 Feb, 2025, there are four analysts covering Spicejet. Among them, one analyst has given a Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, and two analysts have provided a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from market experts.

Spicejet Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1237.04 914.85 +35.22% 1914.5 -35.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 153.79 162.69 -5.47% 211.58 -27.31% Depreciation/ Amortization 148.49 157.63 -5.8% 183.55 -19.1% Total Operating Expense 1466.52 1424.38 +2.96% 2301.99 -36.29% Operating Income -229.48 -509.53 +54.96% -387.5 +40.78% Net Income Before Taxes 20.27 -458.26 +104.42% -298.78 +106.78% Net Income 20.44 -457.87 +104.46% -298.63 +106.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 -5.41 +102.77% -4.37 +103.43%