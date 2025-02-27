Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Spicejet Q3 Results 2025:Spicejet has declared its Q3 results for the fiscal year 2025 on 25 Feb, 2025. The company's topline saw a significant decrease of 35.39%, with a profit of ₹20.44Cr reported. This marks a stark contrast to the loss of ₹298.63Cr recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year. Notably, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 35.22%.
In terms of expenses, Spicejet has successfully reduced its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 5.47% quarter-on-quarter and by 27.31% year-on-year. This reduction in expenses is a positive sign for the company's operational efficiency.
The operating income for Spicejet showed a promising increase of 54.96% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial growth of 40.78% year-on-year. This improvement in operating income reflects the company's efforts to enhance its operational performance amid challenging market conditions.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.15, which represents a remarkable increase of 103.43% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is indicative of the company's improved profitability despite the decline in revenue.
Over the past week, Spicejet has delivered a return of 13.43%. However, the company has experienced a downturn with a -26.45% return over the last six months and a -13.41% year-to-date return. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these fluctuations.
Currently, Spicejet has a market capitalization of ₹5793.22 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹79.9 and a low of ₹39.91. These figures underscore the volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.
As of 27 Feb, 2025, there are four analysts covering Spicejet. Among them, one analyst has given a Sell rating, one has given a Hold rating, and two analysts have provided a Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook from market experts.
Spicejet Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1237.04
|914.85
|+35.22%
|1914.5
|-35.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|153.79
|162.69
|-5.47%
|211.58
|-27.31%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|148.49
|157.63
|-5.8%
|183.55
|-19.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|1466.52
|1424.38
|+2.96%
|2301.99
|-36.29%
|Operating Income
|-229.48
|-509.53
|+54.96%
|-387.5
|+40.78%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.27
|-458.26
|+104.42%
|-298.78
|+106.78%
|Net Income
|20.44
|-457.87
|+104.46%
|-298.63
|+106.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|-5.41
|+102.77%
|-4.37
|+103.43%
