Spicejet Q3 results : loss at ₹298.62Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY

Spicejet Q3 Results Live : Spicejet declared their Q3 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37% & the loss came at ₹298.62cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared profit of ₹110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 33.36% q-o-q & decreased by 132.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-4.37 for Q3 which decreased by 338.8% Y-o-Y.
Spicejet has delivered 9.34% return in the last 1 week, -11.39% return in the last 6 months and -3.91% YTD return.
Currently, Spicejet has a market cap of ₹4577.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹77.5 & ₹28 respectively.
As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.
Spicejet Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1914.5
|1428.83
|+33.99%
|2316.88
|-17.37%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|211.58
|202.06
|+4.71%
|232.61
|-9.04%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|183.55
|188.69
|-2.72%
|234.62
|-21.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|2301.99
|2010.27
|+14.51%
|2483.21
|-7.3%
|Operating Income
|-387.5
|-581.44
|+33.36%
|-166.33
|-132.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-298.78
|-449.43
|+33.52%
|110.12
|-371.33%
|Net Income
|-298.62
|-448.99
|+33.49%
|110.48
|-370.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-4.37
|-7.18
|+39.14%
|1.83
|-338.8%