Spicejet Q3 results : loss at ₹298.62Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY

First Published17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Spicejet Q3 Results Live : Spicejet declared their Q3 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37% & the loss came at 298.62cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared profit of 110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.36% q-o-q & decreased by 132.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.37 for Q3 which decreased by 338.8% Y-o-Y.

Spicejet has delivered 9.34% return in the last 1 week, -11.39% return in the last 6 months and -3.91% YTD return.

Currently, Spicejet has a market cap of 4577.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 77.5 & 28 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Spicejet Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1914.51428.83+33.99%2316.88-17.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total211.58202.06+4.71%232.61-9.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization183.55188.69-2.72%234.62-21.77%
Total Operating Expense2301.992010.27+14.51%2483.21-7.3%
Operating Income-387.5-581.44+33.36%-166.33-132.97%
Net Income Before Taxes-298.78-449.43+33.52%110.12-371.33%
Net Income-298.62-448.99+33.49%110.48-370.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.37-7.18+39.14%1.83-338.8%
First Published:17 Jul 2024, 10:35 AM IST
