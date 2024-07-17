Spicejet Q3 results : loss at ₹298.62Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY

Spicejet Q3 Results Live : Spicejet declared their Q3 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37% & the loss came at ₹298.62cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared profit of ₹110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 33.36% q-o-q & decreased by 132.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-4.37 for Q3 which decreased by 338.8% Y-o-Y.

Spicejet has delivered 9.34% return in the last 1 week, -11.39% return in the last 6 months and -3.91% YTD return.

Currently, Spicejet has a market cap of ₹4577.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹77.5 & ₹28 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Spicejet Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1914.5 1428.83 +33.99% 2316.88 -17.37% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 211.58 202.06 +4.71% 232.61 -9.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 183.55 188.69 -2.72% 234.62 -21.77% Total Operating Expense 2301.99 2010.27 +14.51% 2483.21 -7.3% Operating Income -387.5 -581.44 +33.36% -166.33 -132.97% Net Income Before Taxes -298.78 -449.43 +33.52% 110.12 -371.33% Net Income -298.62 -448.99 +33.49% 110.48 -370.29% Diluted Normalized EPS -4.37 -7.18 +39.14% 1.83 -338.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-298.62Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1914.5Cr

