Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Spicejet Q3 results : loss at 298.62Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY

Spicejet Q3 results : loss at ₹298.62Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY

Livemint

Spicejet Q3 results : Revenue decreased by 17.37% YoY & loss at 298.62Cr

Spicejet Q3 Results Live

Spicejet Q3 Results Live : Spicejet declared their Q3 results on 15 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.37% & the loss came at 298.62cr. It is noteworthy that Spicejet had declared profit of 110.48cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 33.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.71% q-o-q & decreased by 9.04% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 33.36% q-o-q & decreased by 132.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -4.37 for Q3 which decreased by 338.8% Y-o-Y.

Spicejet has delivered 9.34% return in the last 1 week, -11.39% return in the last 6 months and -3.91% YTD return.

Currently, Spicejet has a market cap of 4577.94 Cr and 52wk high/low of 77.5 & 28 respectively.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Sell rating & 2 analysts have given Buy rating.

Spicejet Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1914.51428.83+33.99%2316.88-17.37%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total211.58202.06+4.71%232.61-9.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization183.55188.69-2.72%234.62-21.77%
Total Operating Expense2301.992010.27+14.51%2483.21-7.3%
Operating Income-387.5-581.44+33.36%-166.33-132.97%
Net Income Before Taxes-298.78-449.43+33.52%110.12-371.33%
Net Income-298.62-448.99+33.49%110.48-370.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS-4.37-7.18+39.14%1.83-338.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-298.62Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1914.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.