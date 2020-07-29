SpiceJet reports 807 crore loss for March quarter on pandemic disruptions

"In our view, there is no virtual certainty to recognise such other income and related receivable," the auditor said. "Had the Company not recognised such other income (including its related foreign exchange restatement), the reported loss for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2020 would have been Rs. 978.31 crore and ₹1,649.30 crore respectively, and accumulated losses as at March 31, 2020 would have been higher by ₹714.53 crore."